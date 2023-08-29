Crime up by 4% in Gauteng, 9 000 undocumented foreign nationals arrested in 3 months

Overall crime in Gauteng for the 1st quarter of 2023 increased by 4%, which translates to 4 022 counts more compared to 2022

Gauteng’s top cop has revealed the province has contributed 27.9% to the nation’s overall crime stats for the first quarter of 2023/2024.

Provincial Police Commissioner Elias Mawela presented Gauteng’s crime stats for the first quarter dated 1 April to 30 June 2023 on Tuesday.

Overall crime in Gauteng increased by 4%, 4 022 counts more than the same period in 2022.

Mawela said crimes are mostly recorded between Thursday and Monday

He said contact crimes increased by 6.0% for the quarter under review, as compared to the same period last year.

“Contact crimes as the major contributor to our crime scoreboard has contributed 42 752 offences. Assault common and assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm (GBH) are still the main contributors to our overall contact crime. For the quarter under review, these two offences have increased by 11.3% and 7.8% respectively with a combined 20 088 counts more.

“The top three causative factors for murders in the province based on the analysis of a sample size of 1 372 counts, are (arguments/ misunderstanding/ road rage/ provocation), robbery and (vigilantism/ mob justice), “ Mawela said.

“Sexual offences have also decreased by 1.0%,” Mawela revealed.

Police killings

Mawela said Gauteng was also hit hard with police killings during the review period.

“Twelve police officers lost their lives (eight off-duty and four on-duty). We have intensified our efforts to capacitate the members with the necessary resources, training, and to be mentally ready to execute their combat duties.”

CIT heists

Mawela revealed there was a decrease in cash-in-transit heists in the province.

“Robbery of cash-in-transit has also decreased by 38.9% which translates to seven counts less than the same period last year.

“Truck hijackings have also decreased by 4.0%, recording 12 fewer counts as compared to the same period last year,” Mawela said.

Illegal mining

The crime stats also showed over 9 000 undocumented foreign nationals were arrested in Gauteng during the first quarter of 2023.

Mawela said confronting illegal mining head-on with the assistance of police, government departments, private companies and other law enforcement agencies have proven the practice of gathering community-based intelligence through community engagements was successful.

“The scores of arrests effected and confiscations of illegal mining tools of the trade were mostly done when we followed up on information received from the various communities.

“For the period under review we have arrested a total of 9 393 undocumented persons some of them are linked to illegal mining. The DPCI has also arrested 89 suspects from their 40 high-level operations, the work is continuing,” Mawela said.

Curbing crime

Mawela said although the volumes still remain high, analysis has revealed year-on-year, the province is steadily improving in reducing the levels of crime.

Gauteng is championing the implementation of the Integrated Crime and Violence Prevention Strategy (ICVPS) which advocates for a whole of government and society approach in fighting crime and preventing violence.

