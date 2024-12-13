PICS: Hawks bust hydroponic dagga lab, seize R150 000 worth of drugs

The Hawks arrested a suspect in East Rand after uncovering an illegal hydroponic dagga lab with drugs and equipment worth R150 000.

The Hawks have shut down an illegal hydroponic dagga laboratory in Gauteng’s East Rand, arresting one suspect and confiscating a large quantity of dagga and associated paraphernalia.

The East Rand-based Hawks’ Serious Organised Crime Investigation (SOCI) executed an operation on Tuesday that resulted in the arrest of an individual involved in a significant dagga dealing operation.

The Hawks spokesperson Lieutenant-Colonel Lloyd Ramovha said the operation resulted in the discovery of a hydroponic laboratory. Authorities seized a large quantity of dagga and associated paraphernalia.

Dagga and associated paraphernalia seized

Hawks uncover illegal hydroponic dagga lab in East Rand. Picture: Supplied.

Ramovha said the raid happened after the SOCI received a tip-off about alleged drug dealing activities in the Sebenza policing area.

“Acting on this information, officers conducted a raid in the Croydon area. The occupant of the house, who identified himself as 39-year-old Hugh Herbst, consented to the search of the premises,” he said.

“The resultant search uncovered a fully equipped hydroponic laboratory and multiple planted dagga, dry and processed dagga, syringes, small scales, and medium clear ziplock plastic bags.”

Suspect arrested. Picture: Supplied

Suspect didn’t have permit

Ramovha added that Herbst admitted he did not possess a permit to manufacture or extract dagga oils.

Police subsequently arrested him and confiscated all exhibits valued at just over R150 000.

Herbst appeared in the Kempton Park Magistrate’s Court. The case was postponed to 5 March 2025 for further investigation.

Hawks uncover illegal hydroponic dagga lab in East Rand. Picture: Supplied.

In July, Gauteng police dismantled a clandestine hydroponic cannabis laboratory worth approximately R40 million in Magaliesburg, West Rand district, and arrested seven suspects.

The police searched the premises and discovered a fully operational cannabis laboratory.

Officers seized dagga plants, products, all chemicals and equipment, a signal jamming device, live rounds of ammunition, a gas pistol, and an air rifle.

Hawks uncover illegal hydroponic dagga lab in East Rand. Picture: Supplied.

The arrested suspects included a Scottish national, a Russian national, a Tanzanian national, two Lesotho nationals, and two South Africans.