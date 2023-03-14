Gauteng crime stats: Murder, rape increase; GBV identified as a main factor

Cheryl Kahla

Gauteng Police Commissioner Lieutenant-General Elias Mawela shared the province’s Q3 crime statistics for October and December 2022 on Tuesday.

Rape, murder, attempted murder and other serious contact crimes increased in the province, with an overcall increase of 7.1% in Gauteng.

Gauteng crime stats

Mawela said Gauteng province contributed 27.1% of crime in South Africa during the third quarter.

According to Mawela, the main drivers of these crimes where assault and gender-based violence.

“We have been appealing ot the public to find ways other than violence to resolve conflict; we have previously highlighted that assault and GBV are the main contributors.”

Crime stats for Q3 (OCT- DEC) in Gauteng

– Crime increases by 7.1%

– Main drivers if increase include GBV and common assault

– Murder, rape and attempted murder stats increase

– Carjacking and robberies decrease by 0.1%



Previous crime stats report

The release of the crime statistics comes after a previous report released in February by Police Minister Bheki Cele.

The previous quarter’s report showed an increase in murder, rape, and other serious contact crimes, while police recorded an increase of 696 murders between October and December.