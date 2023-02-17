These 10 police stations recorded the most rapes in SA

Thapelo Lekabe

South Africa has recorded an increase in sexual offences between October and December 2022, with an increase of 1 357 cases reported to the South African Police Service (Saps).

Quarterly crime statistics

Police Minister Bheki Cele and the management of the South African Police Service (Saps) on Friday released the quarterly crime statistics, covering the period between 1 October 2022 to 31 December 2022.

According to the figures, police recorded a total of 15 545 sexual offences during the reporting period. Compared to the same quarter in 2021, 14 188 sexual offences were reported.

Even more alarming, 12 419 people were raped in the country between October and December last year. This represented an increase of 1 104 in rape cases.

Compared to the same period last year, 11 315 people were raped in SA. The police stations that recorded the most rape cases were in KwaZulu-Natal, followed by the Western Cape, Eastern Cape and Limpopo.

Alarming rape incidents

Cele described the number of rape cases in the country as “alarming”. He said a total of 5 935 rape incidents took place at the residence of the perpetrator or victim.

Most of the rapes also occurred at the residence known by the victims or the perpetrator; these are family, friends and neighbours.

The minister said police were sharpening their responses to Gender-Based Violence and Femicide (GBVF) from an operational and legislative point of view, with the Criminal Law (Forensic Procedures) Amendment Act, also referred to as the DNA Act.

The legislation is expected to come into operation on 3 March 2023.

“The DNA Act is a crucial weapon in the police’s arsenal of crime-fighting tools against GBVF, specifically with regard to the identification of offenders. This piece of legislation will remove serial rapists off our streets,” said Cele.

Arrests and convictions

From October to December 2022, Cele said 4 992 suspects were arrested for GBVF-related crimes. During the same period of reporting, 71 accused were handed down 89 life sentences.

“219 accused were sentenced between one to nine years imprisonment, culminating to a total of 1 079 years behind bars. 143 accused were sentenced between 10 to 19 years imprisonment, which is a combined sentence of 2 063 years’ imprisonment.

“While 67 other accused were collectively sentenced to 20 years and more for GBVF-related crimes,” he said.

Below are the top 10 police stations that recorded the most rape cases:

Inanda, KwaZulu-Natal (83 cases)

Lusikisiki, Eastern Cape (82 cases)

Harare, Western Cape (81 cases)

Thohoyandou, Limpopo (77 cases)

Umlazi, KwaZulu-Natal (71 cases)

Delft, Western Cape (67 cases)

Mthatha, Eastern Cape (65 cases)

Empangeni, KwaZulu-Natal (63 cases)

Kraaifontein, Western Cape (59 cases)

Kwadukuza, KwaZulu-Natal (58 cases)

