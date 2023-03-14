Emtee out on bail after allegedly assaulting his pregnant wife

Citizen Reporter

Rapper Emtee (Mthembeni Ndevu) has been the centre of attention for all the wrong reasons after his wife, Nicole Kendall Ndevu accused him of being abusive, and now, the artist is reportedly trying to clear his name.

A video of a live stream by Emtee went viral earlier this month. Emtee can be heard telling his wife: “Do what you want to do, do it”.

“He’s the one doing it,” interjects Nicole’s mother as she stands on the other side of the room. “You want to hit us,” adds Nicole’s mother.

Nicole alleges that Emtee was abusive whilst she was seven months pregnant. A pregnant Nicole then walks up to Emtee’s phone and holds her screen up to the camera with an image of her swollen face, stating “this is what he did to me”.

Emtee denied the allegations that he was abusive.

Court case

It was reported by Zimoja that Nicole opened a case of assault against the award-winning rapper at the Midrand Police Station. The police confirmed to Zimoja that Emtee handed himself over to the police on 8 March and appeared at the Midrand Magistrates’ Court on the same day and the matter was postponed.

The musician who has made hits such as Pearl Thusi and We Up, told the publication he has “nothing to hide”.

“I was informed that a warrant of arrest was out. I know I have nothing to hide, I am not an abuser. I went to the police station with my lawyer.”

The rapper alleged that his wife is the abuser in their marriage and further claimed he has bruises as a result of her allegedly physically assaulting him.

‘She hits me’

“She hits me. She got her bruises after coming at me. She came charging at me and I defended myself. I did not hit her. I held her and shook her. Why would never hit a woman and a heavily pregnant one at that?“

The musician says his wife is heavily pregnant and he wouldn’t be abusive to the mother of his kids.

He called on his wife to “come out and tell the truth”.

Emtee then admitted their relationship is “very toxic” and he has subsequently moved out. He adds they are currently working on being co-parents and living separately.

“She can stay in the house for the sake of the kids, but I can’t do this anymore. Things can become really bad and I don’t want this to be another Flabba situation. One mistake and something wrong might happen,” he concluded.

Flabba was stabbed by his girlfriend Sindisiwe Mqhele after an argument.