‘I didn’t eat or sleep, I smoked for three days nonstop’ – Gauteng opens rehab to help addicts
Marizka Coetzer
'It's a difficult task for individuals wanting to get on the straight and narrow and to get their lives back on track.'
Nurse Doreen Manyabyane does the paperwork for a new patient at the Dr F & F Rehabilitation Centre in Cullinan, 15 November 2022. The first official intake of Gauteng Anti Substance Abuse Programme was launched by the MEC of Social Development, Agriculture and Rural Development, Mbali Hlope. Picture: Neil McCartney / The Citizen
