Marizka Coetzer
16 Nov 2022
‘I didn’t eat or sleep, I smoked for three days nonstop’ – Gauteng opens rehab to help addicts

'It's a difficult task for individuals wanting to get on the straight and narrow and to get their lives back on track.'

Nurse Doreen Manyabyane does the paperwork for a new patient at the Dr F & F Rehabilitation Centre in Cullinan, 15 November 2022. The first official intake of Gauteng Anti Substance Abuse Programme was launched by the MEC of Social Development, Agriculture and Rural Development, Mbali Hlope. Picture: Neil McCartney / The Citizen
Drug addicts who steal for their daily fix have new hope after being accepted into a rehabilitation programme sponsored by local government. Gauteng premier Panyaza Lesufi and social development, agriculture and rural development MEC Mbali Hlophe launched the first official intake of the Gauteng Anti-Substance Abuse Programme at the Dr F&F Centre in Cullinan yesterday. Drug addicts can get their lives back on track “We have indicated we are going to target substance abuse and focus on nyaope and service users [drug addicts] who have heeded the call of the premier to get their lives back on track,” Hlophe said....

