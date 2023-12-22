Gauteng health takes action after heated Edenvale Hospital doctors’ altercation

The Gauteng Department of Health said corrective measures had already been instituted against the two employees. Picture: iStock

The Gauteng Department of Health says it is aware of an incident in which two healthcare workers got into a heated altercation in full view of patients at Edenvale Hospital in Johannesburg.

According to the department, the incident happened on 4 December.

In the video that has been circulating on social media, a chaotic situation can be seen as healthcare workers try to separate the two who are hurling expletives at each other.

The video cuts off as their colleagues successfully separate them.

In a statement on Thursday evening, the department said corrective measures had already been instituted by the responsible managers against the two employees.

“The Gauteng Department of Health is aware of the unfortunate incident which happened on 4 December 2023 at Edenvale Hospital, where two healthcare workers got into a heated and confrontational argument,” it said.

“They have both been served with warning letters.

“The officials have, furthermore, been referred to labour relations for counselling on professionalism and code of conduct. They have also been referred to wellness unit to better manage conflict in the workplace in future.”

Late last month, the department suspended three nurses at Thelle Mogoerane Regional Hospital in Vosloorus pending investigations into their alleged failure to provide adequate patient care to a minor patient who was admitted in a ward they are responsible for.

This comes after a video showed the minor sitting on a bed with soiled linen.

Gauteng MEC for Health and Wellness Nomantu Nkomo-Ralehoko and the department conducted an oversight visit which resulted in the suspension of the three nurses.

The patient was moved to another ward where he is receiving the adequate care needed to improve his health condition.

“The corrective measures being taken against the Thelle Mogoerane employees is part of the efforts by the department to discourage behaviour that is in conflict with public service ethos and the health profession,” said the department at the time.

