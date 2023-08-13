Winter takes last breath as hot weather expected in Gauteng this week

By Faizel Patel

Winter has taken its last breath and is on its way out with the sun rising earlier and very hot temperatures expected in Gauteng in the coming week.

The province has seen a series of severe cold fronts including snow during the winter season.

Gauteng Weather in a tweet on Sunday said the province can expect warmer temperatures with the mercury hitting the high twenties.

Hot weather

“Highest ‘post-winter’ temperatures in Gauteng this coming week, with mercury expected to peak at 28°C in Pretoria.”

Johannesburg will also see higher temperatures with a maximum of 26°C on Monday while Vereeniging will hit a scorching 28°C Friday.

Meanwhile, with the hot temperatures expected in Gauteng, the South African Weather Services (SAW) has warned of a high UVB sunburn index residents advised to use sunscreen, stay out of the sun and drink water to stay hydrated.

Warning

Saws also issued a Yellow Level 1 Warning for damaging winds resulting in localised damage to property in other parts of the country.

“Disruptions to travel routes, are expected along the western Lesotho border in the southern Free State, as well as Senqu, Sakhisizwe, Elundini, Matatiele and Umzimvubu Local Municipalities in the Eastern Cape.”

Saws said KZN will be fine and warm to hot, but cool in the south-east, where it will be partly cloudy.

“It will become cloudy in the southeast with isolated showers and rain by the evening. The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh northeasterly north of Mandeni, otherwise moderate south-westerly, spreading to Richards Bay in the evening, The expected UVB sunburn index is high.

Saws also warned of a high fire danger.

“Extremely high fire danger conditions expected over the eastern parts of the Northern Cape, south-western parts the of North-West, as well as the central and western parts of the Free State,” it said.

