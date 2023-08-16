Gauteng to hire 800 liquor inspectors to tackle booze abuse

The Gauteng Gov said recognising the far-reaching impact of liquor misuse it is taking decisive action to prioritise safety and reduce crime

The liquor industry and the Gauteng Provincial Government have signed a pledge to put safety before profit, with Premier Panyaza Lesufi announcing plans to hire 800 liquor inspectors.

Shebeens, taverns and other drinking establishments have seen a series of crime-related incidents, including mass shootings.

Lesufi said the province is determined to address the challenges associated with liquor misuse head-on.

“Through compliance monitoring, eradicating illegal trade, and reducing corruption, we aim to foster an era where all traders operate responsibly and uphold the law. To ensure this, we are in the process of employing 800 liquor inspectors that will jointly work with law enforcement.”

The Gauteng Government said it is taking decisive action to prioritise safety, reduce crime, and promote responsible practices.

“Liquor misuse has adverse effects on families and communities, and contributes to crime, gender-based violence, foetal alcohol spectrum disorder, and road accidents. The pledge also acknowledges the substantial economic contribution and job creation facilitated by the industry.”

Liquor misuse

Gauteng MEC for Economic Development, Tasneem Motara said the pledge marks a turning point in the province’s commitment to creating a safer and more responsible environment for communities.

“By prioritising safety over profits and ensuring effective regulation, we are taking proactive steps towards positive change.”

Today, we signed a groundbreaking agreement with the liquor industry on how we will manage the sale of alcohol in Gauteng. Well done MEC ⁦@TasneemMotara⁩ no more free styling in the sector. We should all be responsible #GrowingGautengTogether pic.twitter.com/R77Aifa9vX — Panyaza Lesufi (@Lesufi) August 15, 2023

Pledge

The Gauteng government said the pledge not only underscores the need for ethical practices within the industry, but also supports the growth of a prosperous province.

“To achieve these objectives, the Gauteng Provincial Government and its partners pledge their support to the Gauteng Liquor Board.

“This partnership will ensure that all traders and retailers are equipped with the knowledge and resources to trade responsibly and adhere to liquor trading and licensing conditions as stipulated by the Gauteng Liquor Act and related laws,” it said.

