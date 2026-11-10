Gauteng police seize fake medicines, honey and poison worth R170k in Meyerton and Alberton raids

Police say they would continue the fight against illicit trade after visiting 10 shops across the two districts.

Gauteng police seized 4 129 counterfeit and illicit items worth an estimated R171 085 from 10 shops in Sedibeng and Ekurhuleni.

The goods included fake consumables, illicit honey, poison and pharmaceutical products.

“The South African Police Service (Saps) in Gauteng continues to intensify its efforts to combat the trade in counterfeit, contraband and illicit goods through targeted operations across the province,” police spokesperson Captain Tintswalo Sibeko said on Tuesday.

Counterfeit goods seized in Meyerton

According to Sibeko, the Gauteng Counterfeit Unit and a brand protector visited five shops in Meyerton, Sedibeng District, on Friday, 6 November.

“During the operation, members seized 274 counterfeit items valued at R61 790-00,” Sibeko stated.

The goods were split between food and clothing.

“The seized goods included 160 counterfeit consumable products valued at R1 840-00 and 114 textile items valued at R59 950-00,” Sibeko said.

Picture: Supplied/ Saps

Illicit honey, poison and medicines found in Alberton

On Monday, 9 November, police carried out a similar operation at five shops in Alberton, Ekurhuleni District.

This time, the Department of Agriculture joined the unit and the brand protector.

“The operation resulted in the seizure of 3 855 items valued at R109 295-00,” Sibeko said.

Officers found 3 166 counterfeit consumable products, 14 phone accessories, 41 toys and games, and 15 textile items.

They also found illegal items that could be harmful to consumers.

“Furthermore, members seized 223 items of illicit poison, 251 items of illicit honey and 145 illicit pharmaceutical products,” Sibeko explained.

How to report counterfeit sellers in Gauteng

Police said they would continue the fight against illicit trade after visiting 10 shops across the two districts.

“Through these operations, Gauteng remains committed to disrupting the distribution and sale of counterfeit and illicit goods,” Sibeko added.

Police also appealed to the public for help.

“Saps Gauteng urges members of the public to remain vigilant and report businesses suspected of trading in counterfeit or illicit goods to their nearest police station,” Sibeko said.