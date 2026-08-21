Gauteng reservoir levels drop

Provincial government urges residents and businesses to cut water use as demand strains supply system.

The Gauteng Provincial Government has raised concerns about a steady increase in water consumption across the province, warning that reservoir and tower storage levels were falling even as pumping systems operated at or near full capacity.

Department spokesperson Elijah Mhlanga said the trend was putting growing strain on the province’s water supply network.

Reservoirs under pressure

According to Mhlanga, the province’s three metropolitan municipalities together used around 70% of the water supplied by bulk provider Rand Water, and rising demand was affecting the system’s ability to keep up.

“The Gauteng Provincial Government has noted with concern the continued rise in water consumption across the province. As a result, reservoir and tower storage levels are declining despite the systems operating at or near full pumping capacity,” Mhlanga said.

He said the pressure on supply infrastructure made responsible water use critical for keeping the system running reliably.

“The increased demand experienced by municipalities is placing significant pressure on Gauteng’s water supply system,” Mhlanga said.

Call for responsible use

The provincial government urged households, businesses and institutions to adopt everyday water-saving habits.

Mhlanga said the department wanted residents to see conservation as part of daily life rather than a temporary measure.

“The Provincial Government therefore calls on residents, businesses and institutions to use water sparingly and avoid all unnecessary consumption,” he said.

Residents were encouraged to take practical steps to reduce consumption, including:

repairing leaking taps and pipes;

taking shorter showers;

using water-efficient appliances where possible;

avoiding the hosing of driveways and pavements; and

limiting garden watering to essential periods.

Mhlanga added that residents also had a role to play in reporting problems to their municipalities.

“Residents should make water conservation a daily habit and promptly report leaks, burst pipes and other water losses to their local municipalities,” he said.

Behavioural change workshop held

As part of efforts to encourage more responsible water use, the Department of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs (COGTA) said it was working with municipalities to strengthen its partnership with Community Development Workers (CDWs) to drive behavioural change in communities.

On Thursday, 20 August 2026, Johannesburg Water and COGTA held a Water Conservation Behavioural Change Workshop for CDWs, bringing together stakeholders to look at ways of protecting water resources and infrastructure.

Mhlanga said the session underlined the shared responsibility between government and communities in safeguarding the province’s water infrastructure.

“The workshop highlighted the role of government in water conservation and the need for government, CDWs, and communities to work together to safeguard the province’s water infrastructure,” he said.

He added that while infrastructure upgrades remained important, lasting progress would depend on how people used and valued water day to day.

“Behavioural change and community participation are essential to achieving sustainable water conservation. While investments in infrastructure and technology are essential, long-term success ultimately depends on how individuals and communities use, value, and protect water,” Mhlanga said.

Collective effort needed to protect supply

The department said every reduction in usage would help ease pressure on the system and stabilise reservoir levels, particularly as demand continued to rise.

“Every litre saved helps reduce pressure on the water supply system, stabilise reservoir levels and sustain water provision across the province,” Mhlanga said.

He said the provincial government would keep working with municipalities, Rand Water and other partners to strengthen the water supply system, but stressed that residents and businesses needed to play their part too.

“The Gauteng Provincial Government continues to work closely with municipalities, Rand Water and other stakeholders to promote water conservation and strengthen the resilience of the provincial water supply system.

“However, the cooperation of every resident and business remains essential to ensuring that sufficient water is available for everyone,” Mhlanga said.