‘An immeasurable void’: Murder case opened after teens found dead at Mpumalanga lodge

Police initially opened an inquest before adding a murder investigation, as the parents said her death had left an immeasurable void and announced plans for a memorial later in August.

The parents of Cameron Waldeck-Cooks have remembered her as a “kind-hearted, warm and determined” girl as the police investigate a murder case after she and Ethan Coetzee died in Mpumalanga.

Graham Coetzee discovered the bodies of Waldeck-Cooks, a Grade 11 pupil at St Stithians Girls’ College in Sandton, and Coetzee, who matriculated from St Stithians Boys’ College in 2025, at a lodge in Sabie on Monday, 3 August.

St Stithians pupil and 19-year-old found deceased in Sabie lodge

“Police received a complaint on Monday, 3 August 2026 at approximately 7:50am regarding two people who were found deceased at the lodge,” Mpumalanga police spokesperson Colonel Mavela Masondo said on Friday.

“Upon arrival at the scene, members found a 19-year-old male and a 17-year-old female. Both were declared dead at the scene.”

The South African Police Service (Saps) initially opened an inquest docket, but investigators added a murder case after postmortem results.

“The postmortem results suggest that the 17-year-old female may have been strangled, while the 19-year-old male may have taken his own life,” Masondo said.

In a statement on Facebook, Waldeck-Cooks’ parents, Derrick Cooks and Claire Waldeck-Cooks, said they were notified on the morning of 3 August that Graham Coetzee discovered her body.

The family appointed an independent pathologist who advised them that his preliminary findings indicate that their daughter died as a result of strangulation and suffocation. They added that the police confirmed they have opened a murder investigation.

Waldeck-Cooks invited for hiking trip with 2 families

According to the parents, the 17-year-old was working towards the gold level of The President’s Award for Youth Empowerment, Duke of Edinburgh’s International Award in South Africa.

As part of the programme, Waldeck-Cooks was preparing to complete a multi-day adventure journey. Two families invited the pupil to Sabie for a hiking trip to help her achieve that goal.

“Cameron was a deeply loved daughter, sister, family member, friend and student. She was kind-hearted, warm and determined,” the grieving parents said.

“She had a quiet strength, cared deeply for those around her, and naturally encouraged and supported younger girls who looked up to her.”

Derrick and Claire said their daughter’s death has left an immeasurable void in their lives.

The deaths of Waldeck-Cooks and Coetzee have sent shock waves through the Saints and Johannesburg community, as conflicting and unverified accounts fuel speculation about the circumstances.

Investigation continues to establish full circumstances

Waldeck-Cooks’ parents asked the public not to present speculation as fact while the investigation and forensic process continue.

Masondo said the investigation is still continuing to establish the full circumstances surrounding the incident.

The parents said they will hold a memorial service later in August.

“We are profoundly grateful for the compassion and support shown to our family by the entire Saints community, including Cameron’s friends and the netball and rowing communities. Their kindness has sustained us during an unimaginably painful time,” they added.

St Stithians College said Waldeck-Cooks began her journey at the school in Grade R in 2025, and she has been a loved and valued member of the Saints family.

The school said she was an accomplished sportswoman in rowing and netball, respected for her commitment and leadership, and served as a supportive mentor and “big sister” to younger rowers.

Loved sportswoman and supportive big sister

“Cameron will be remembered for her kindness, warmth and determination. She approached life with resilience, quiet strength and a genuine care for those around her,” St Stithians College said.

The boys’ college also sent condolences to Coetzee, saying that he completed his Grade R to Grade 12 journey at Saints from 2013 to 2025.

The school described him as a young man of strength, commitment and humility, who excelled as a 1st XV Rugby Colours recipient, national champion in Eventing, and respected senior in Penryn House known for his warmth, charisma and support of juniors.

“Ethan possessed a natural warmth and charisma that drew people to him, forging strong friendships,” the school said.

“He had the ability to instil confidence in others, offering encouragement when it was needed most and making those around him feel seen, valued, and supported.”

The school sent its deep condolences to the Waldeck-Cooks family as well as Coetzee’s family, friends, and the class of 2025.