Gauteng top cop’s charges ‘undermine public trust in law’

Colonel Logan Govender was arrested for his alleged role in theft and fraud involving R165 000 worth of goods. Picture: X/@RSA_CJS

The Gauteng provincial legislature’s portfolio committee on community safety has warned that no police officer is above the law, regardless of their rank or position.

This follows the arrest of the Norwood station commander Colonel Logan Govender this week for his alleged involvement in a case that has embarrassed and tarnished the reputation of the men and women in blue.

Arrest

The arrest stems from an incident on 21 August 2020. Govender said that he received a tip-off of illicit cigarettes at a shop from the crime intelligence unit.

Police searched the shop and confiscated stock of Alfacker molasses flavours to the value of R165 000. But, officers never arrested the owner of the shop and no criminal case was opened, which eventually led to the arrest of Govender

Govender faces charges of theft, fraud and defeating the ends of justice in connection with a fake operation involving the confiscation and subsequent disappearance of goods.

The high-ranking police official has since appeared in the Johannesburg Magistrate’s Court where he was granted R3 000 bail and the case remanded to 29 May 2025.

Eroding confidence

Chairperson of the portfolio committee Dr Bandile Masuku said they welcomed the arrest.

“The committee is deeply disappointed at the alleged conduct of the station commander, which undermines public trust in law enforcement and tarnishes the integrity of members of the South African Police Service.

“Such actions, particularly by senior officials, are embarrassing, unacceptable and erode the confidence of communities in the criminal justice system. The arrest sends a strong message that no individual, regardless of their rank or position, is above the law, Masuku said.

The committee commended the Gauteng provincial anti-corruption unit for the arrest and reaffirmed its commitment to supporting efforts to root out corruption and criminality within law enforcement agencies.

