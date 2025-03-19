Gauteng police station commander arrested for alleged fraud and theft

Colonel Logan Govender was arrested for his alleged involvement in theft and fraud linked to a 2020 police operation.

Colonel Logan Govender was arrested for his alleged role in theft and fraud involving R165 000 worth of goods. Picture: X/@RSA_CJS

The station commander of the Norwood police station was arrested for his alleged involvement in theft, fraud and defeating the ends of justice in a case involving R165 000 worth of goods.

Colonel Logan Govender was arrested by the Gauteng Provincial Anti-Corruption Unit on Tuesday.

The arrest stems from an incident that happened on 21 August 2020 at around 10am when the complainant was approached by the police accompanied by a civilian who introduced himself as an employee of Adams and Adams Company and also as an expert in illicit cigarettes.

Norwood station commander arrested

According to the police, the commander introduced himself as Colonel Govender from Johannesburg Central Saps.

Govender then alleged that he received the tip-off of illicit cigarettes from the Crime Intelligence unit.

“They then started to search the shop and confiscated the stock of Alfacker molasses flavours to the value of R165 000,” the police said.

ALSO READ: Drunken argument over being called ‘inkwenkwe’ ends in cop getting 15 years for murder

The police never arrested the owner of the shop, and no criminal case was opened. The goods were, however, booked with the Saps 13 of Johannesburg Central and immediately released to the civilian personnel, claiming that the goods would be taken to the laboratory for examination.

The next day, the complainant went to the police station, only to find that his goods were not there.

He then went to Adams and Adams to enquire about his goods, but he found out that the civilian personnel was unknown to the company.

Complainant’s goods not at Joburg Central station

The complainant decided to open a case docket. Gauteng Provincial Anti-Corruption received the docket, conducted the investigation, and finalised the case.

The docket was sent to the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) for a decision, and the DPP decided to prosecute both Govender and the civilian personnel Oelof Abraham Du Plooy. Officials issued warrants for the arrests of the two suspects.

On Tuesday, officers executed the warrant of arrest on Colonel Govender while he was attending a meeting in Protea, Soweto.

He appeared at Johannesburg Magistrate’s Court, where the court granted him bail of R3 000 and remanded the case to 29 May 2025.

ALSO READ: Off-duty EMPD officer shot dead outside KwaThema spaza shop