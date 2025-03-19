Eastern Cape taxi boss arrested on suspicion of murder and extortion

This follows the arrest of former SAA board member Yakhe Kwinana on Tuesday.

A taxi boss was arrested in a “high-level operation” executed on Wednesday in East London, Eastern Cape.

This follows the arrest of former South African Airways (SAA) board member Yakhe Kwinana on Tuesday on charges relating to extortion, malicious damage to property, and pointing a firearm.

Taxi violence

Police spokesperson major-general Nonkululeko Phokane said the man is “allegedly linked to numerous cases that include taxi-violence related murders and attempted murders and extortion”, among other allegations.

“This follows a lengthy police investigation led by the specialised team of investigators and operational units. The suspect is a Taxi Boss in the Eastern Cape and is also allegedly involved in a number of taxi-related incidences in the province.”

Court

Phokane said a National Taxi Violence and Extortion Task Team was established to specifically investigate extortion-related matters, including taxi violence incidences that were tormenting the Eastern Cape community.

“The suspect is allegedly linked to numerous murder and attempted murder charges in the province, including illegal possession of firearms. He is expected to appear at the East London Magistrates court today.”

SAA board member

Meanwhile, Kwinana made a brief appearance at the Randburg Magistrate’s Court on the same day that she was arrested.

She was remanded in custody, and the case has been transferred to East London, where she will make her next appearance on Monday, 24 March 2024.

During her court appearance, Kwinana said that she had been informed that she could file an application for bail at her next court appearance.

Fraud

In November 2024, Kwinana appeared in the Palm Ridge Specialised Commercial Crime Court on fraud charges. She was granted R20 000 bail.

It is alleged that Kwinana failed to disclose a conflict of interest between her own firm and the companies involved in the auditing contract in question.

Kwinana was fined R6.1 million in April 2023 after being found guilty of 13 out of the 14 charges brought against her by the South African Institute of Chartered Accountants (Saica).

Kwinana served as an SAA board member from 2009 until 2016 and is most memorable for her vetkoek analogy made during the State Capture Inquiry.

