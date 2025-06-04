Gauteng to unveil new ‘cutting-edge technological’ number plate system

There were discussions about 'self-destructing' number plates which sound like the revolving system on James Bond’s 1964 Aston Martin DB5.

An example of what the number plate piloted by G-Fleet vehicles in Gauteng will look like. Pictures: iStock and Government Gazette

Motor vehicles in Gauteng will soon feature new, cutting-edge technology and possibly James Bond 007-style number plates, in an effort to mitigate criminal activity.

Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi, along with MEC for Roads and Transport Kedibone Diale-Tlabela, is expected to preside over the launch of the new provincial number plate system at the Nasrec Expo Centre in Johannesburg on Thursday.

James Bond style

Lesufi first mentioned the new number plate project during his State of the Province Address (SOPA) last year, where he outlined plans to overhaul the region’s number plate system.

At the time, there were discussions about “self-destructing” number plates, which may have sounded like the clever revolving system on James Bond’s 1964 Aston Martin DB5.

However, the new system may very well be the future of Gauteng number plates.

The notice was published in the Government Gazette, signed by Transport Minister Barbara Creecy, who exempted provincial government cars (the G-Fleet) trialling the number plates from using regular number plates.

‘Cutting edge’

According to the Gauteng Department of Roads and Transport, the new number plate system, which it calls “the first of its kind, is cutting-edge, technological and tamper-proof.”

“This new system is a secure, traceable, and smart number plate solution, incorporating tamper-evident decals, forensic QR codes, and a fully digitised back-end portal.”

“It makes use of technological interventions aimed at tackling criminal activities including vehicle theft, fraud and cloning thereby enhancing and streamlining traffic law-enforcement as well as improving road safety in the province,” the department said.

Pilot project

The department said G-Fleet Management vehicles will be affixed with the new number plates as part of the six-month pilot project, before a provincial rollout.

“The system is expected to strengthen the vehicle registration and law enforcement landscape, eradicating the use of cloned or fraudulent number plates and facilitate interoperability with SADC systems, amongst others.

“Furthermore, the provincial government will also welcome enforcement officers from the Road Traffic Management Corporation (RTMC) to beef up traffic law-enforcement operations,” the department said.

The province’s current provincial number plate system is also nearing the end of the possible character combinations for identifying specific vehicles, possibly necessitating the implementation of the new system.

