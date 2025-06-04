Gauteng Traffic Police and Home Affairs immigration officers arrested for kidnapping and theft

The duo went to a foreign national's house and demanded to see the documents that qualify her to be in the country.

Two law enforcement officials have been arrested for alleged kidnapping, malicious damage to property and theft.

The Gauteng Traffic Police member and Home Affairs Immigration officer were handcuffed in a collaborative effort by the Gauteng Police Organised Crime Investigation and Home Affairs in Tshwane on Tuesday.

Kidnapping

It is alleged that the law enforcement officers went to a foreign national’s house on 27 February and demanded to see the documents that qualify her to be in the country.

Police spokesperson Colonel Mavela Masondo said that after producing the documents, the officers informed the victim that they were taking her to the Department of Home Affairs for verification of the documents.

“She was instead taken to Pretoria Central Police Station and detained as an illegal immigrant.

“It is further reported that the suspects came the following day and took the victim to the airport where they purchased an airplane ticket and instructed her to leave the country as she was being deported to her home country,” Masondo said.

Case opened

Masondo added that while the woman was at the airport, she reported the matter to immigration officers, and a case was opened at the local police station, which was later transferred to the Provincial Head Office of Organised Crime Investigations.

“A thorough investigation was conducted, and a warrant of arrest was issued against the suspects. A take-down operation led by the Gauteng Deputy Provincial Commissioner responsible for Crime Detection, Major General Mbuso Khumalo, was conducted on Tuesday, 03 June 2025.

“Major General Khumalo believes that there might be other foreign nationals who may have fallen victim to this criminality. He has made a call to any victims where the same modus operandi was used to please report the matter to the nearest police station or call Crime Stop on 08600 10111,” Masondo said.

Impersonating police

