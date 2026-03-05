Gautrain ticket prices may change … but they need to finalise a new operator first

The train system will continue operating under a Public-Private Partnership (PPP) model beyond 2026.

Not only will the Gautrain run under the Gauteng government at the end of March, the train system will continue operating under a Public-Private Partnership (PPP) model beyond 2026.

The Gautrain Management Agency (GMA) and The Department of Roads and Transport confirmed this extended operation plan on Wednesday.

Who’s the new operator?

As the 19.5 year contract with private partner, Bombela Operating Company (BOC) and the Gauteng Provincial Government draws to a close on 27 March, a new private operator is being negotiated into the deal for the next 15 years.

The group says, “the process of appointing a new private partner to operate, maintain, refurbish, upgrade and modernise the Gautrain system for the next 15 years is at an advanced stage of negotiation.”

“A preferred bidder has been identified for the new concession agreement.”

In just under two decades, BOC managed the system’s design and construction, including part of the financing and maintaining operations.

The government structured the deal as a Public-Private Partnership (PPP) following Treasury Regulation 16 of the PFMA.



BCC won’t leave yet to prevent disruptions

BOC will continue to operate the system for a six-month holdover period starting 28 March while officials finalize negotiations with the preferred bidder.

“During the negotiation period, the GMA has triggered a contractual holdover arrangement as of 28 March 2026…to continue operating the Gautrain system as per the existing Concession Agreement, which makes provision for a holdover period of six months, thereby ensuring uninterrupted service to passengers,” the statement said.

Gauteng MEC for Roads and Transport Kedibone Diale Tlabela says the main priority during this transition is stability.

Affordability

Officials have yet to determine how the new partnership’s prices will affect commuters.

However, Gautrain has introduced more affordable services for lower-income commuters.

In May 2025, the Gautrain launched its KlevaMova product, which offers a 50 percent discount for qualifying low-income earners, scholars, pensioners, and people receiving SASSA disability grants.

Students under the age of 25 also qualify for a 50 percent discount through a separate programme introduced through VaristyVibe.

Many eligible commuters have already registered for the discounted fares, said the group.

