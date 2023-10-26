Thokoza tragedy: Independent law firm appointed to probe learner’s suicide

The Gauteng Education MEC, Matome Chiloane, consoled the grieving family of Sibusiso Mbatha, who took his own life after allegedly being bullied.

Sibusiso Mbatha, a Grade 6 boy learner from Khehlekile Primary School who tragically took his own life on Monday, 23 October 2023. Picture: Supplied by GDE.

The Gauteng Department of Education (GDE) has appointed an independent law firm to investigate the circumstances surrounding a 12-year-old learner’s death.

The Gauteng Education MEC, Matome Chiloane, visited the family of Sibusiso Mbatha, a Grade 6 boy learner from Khehlekile Primary School, on Thursday morning after the learner tragically took his own life on Monday.

The boy was tragically found hanging in his family’s bathroom after allegedly being bullied and verbally attacked.

“We are here to offer our condolences and support to the family. Losing a child is losing one child too many, especially in the manner in which they lost the child,” the MEC said.

The department confirmed that it has appointed an independent law firm to compile a report to investigate the circumstances surrounding Sibusiso’s death.

Chiloane said that at the centre of the report will be an investigation of those who should be held accountable for the learner’s death and recommendations to assist the department in avoiding such incidents.

“We really appreciate that, and we hope it will work out as we discussed. We thank you for the support,” the Mbatha family spokesperson said.

The MEC added that once the report is completed, it will be shared with the family, and he will make sure that the investigation is done quickly.

Sibusiso was allegedly bullied and verbally attacked by his teacher, who made derogatory and homophobic comments.

According to the family, the teacher allegedly came forward and confessed that he did make comments.

“We have laws that guide us, and we will be utilising our means to get to the bottom of the situation. Should there be accountability that must be taken, there will be no fear or favour for anyone, including the teacher,” the MEC said.

He added that the department will conduct its own investigation outside of the law firm’s.

Meanwhile, ActionSA has demanded that the teacher be suspended until the investigation has been concluded and a verdict has been reached.

The party said it is unfortunate that a teacher responsible for protecting and educating children has instead used their position of influence to deride young children.

“Families place great trust in educators to not only teach their children but to also care for them,” Action SA said.

“This is a complete destruction of trust, and it cannot be overlooked or downplayed. This tragic incident has posed the question: How many other children are unknowingly being bullied and attacked by their teachers and peers without any form of assistance?”

Learner suicides in Gauteng

Commenting on the prevalence of learners in the province committing suicide, the MEC said the department has partnered with Childline and other NGOs that deal with mental health issues, such as the Teddy Bear Foundation, beefed up their psych-social unit, and set up bullying boxes for learners to report bullying.

“Perhaps we can do more and we should do more in terms of communicating and getting the message to all our children so they know there are all areas they can go to for help and support, areas where there is no discrimination as we can assist them and deal with the perpetrators,” Chiloane said.

He further urged parents to ask their children two questions every day: how was school, and do you have homework?

“Those two questions can go a long way. A child should be able to communicate that they have a problem at school,” the MEC said.

