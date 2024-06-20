George Building Collapse: Engineer suspended by Council

ECSA has placed Atholl Mitchell on precautionary suspension after the collapse in George, Western Cape, killed 33 people.

The engineer linked to the George Building Collapse has been placed on precautionary suspension by the Engineering Council of South Africa (ECSA).

The building that was under construction in George, Western Cape, suddenly collapsed on 6 May this year, resulting in a devastating disaster that claimed 33 lives.

The rescue and recovery operation for the building collapse site lasted 260 hours before the crime scene was handed over to the South African Police Services (SAPS) for a formal investigation.

Engineer went missing two days after collapse

Last month, The Citizen reported that the building’s consulting engineer Atholl Mitchell was reported missing two days after the George building collapsed.

However, he was found a day after a missing alert on him was publicised.

Mitchell’s disappearance followed an investigation by the ECSA into his conduct earlier this year. The council had been probing Mitchell since December 2023.

The Engineering Council said the decision to place Mitchell on suspension was taken following the tabling of the report of the matter and recommendations on the collapse and his role at a council meeting held this month.

“The precautionary suspension by the Council is not a disciplinary action but a temporary removal of and/or restriction on all of the registered person’s rights, privileges, and/or activities associated with professional registration with the ECSA,” the Council said in a statement on Tuesday.

Suspension in place until further investigation

ECSA said that this suspension would remain in place until a decision is reached about possible charges against the engineer and/or the completion of any ensuing disciplinary process or appeal.

Additionally, Mitchell and the other parties involved have been given seven days by the council to submit a comprehensive list of all the engineering-related tasks, projects, and services that he has completed in his personal and professional capacities, whether or not he has done business under the name and style of Mitchell and Associates.

“At a minimum, the draft design and as-built drawings of the projects must be provided. Within three weeks thereafter, the contractor or accountable party for the project is required to provide an independent engineer’s report concerning the structural integrity of the structure,” ECSA said.

The council ordered that an ECSA-registered individual, especially a structural engineer having a minimum of ten years of experience, practising structural engineering, and not being involved in the George Building project, compile the report.

Structural integrity report

The structural integrity and assessment of the engineering-related projects should be covered in the report. The request covers both ongoing and completed projects going back three years from the resolution date.

Following receipt of these reports, a group of investigators selected by the ECSA will examine the material and compile a report with conclusions that will be presented to the Investigating Committee. The report will centre on structural integrity.

“The Investigating Committee will then consider these findings and recommend any necessary steps to the council concerning the powers and/or duties of the council as outlined in the act,” ECSA said.

Ramaphosa called for accountability

Last month, President Cyril Ramaphosa, who visited the site, called for accountability for those responsible.

“It will take some time to really fathom everything and get to the bottom of the matter, but I can assure you that the seriousness with which this matter is being given attention will lead to the truth coming out,” Ramaphosa said.

Additional reporting by Enkosi Selane