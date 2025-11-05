George Municipality faces backlash from MPs over refusal to reveal building collapse findings

Parliament demanded transparency as investigation into disaster that killed 34 workers nears completion.

The George Municipality faced sharp criticism from members of parliament during a joint portfolio committee meeting on Wednesday for refusing to disclose findings about the building collapse that claimed 34 lives in May 2024, despite police clarifying they had not instructed the municipality to withhold information from parliament.

The four-storey building under construction at 75 Victoria Street in George collapsed on 6 May 2024, trapping 62 workers under rubble.

The incident resulted in 34 deaths and 28 survivors, with the rescue operation lasting until 17 May.

George Municipality cites police instructions

George Mayor Jackie von Brandis and Municipal Manager Godfrey Louw defended their decision not to release the structural engineering report.

“The investigating officer who was handling the case on behalf of South African Police Service (Saps), his instruction to us was do not reveal the reports to anybody,” Louw told the committee.

However, Lieutenant General Thembisile Patekile, who led the Saps delegation, contradicted this.

“I don’t recall that we gave [that instruction], but what we discouraged was the publication to the media of the findings while it is still under investigation,” he said.

“We never said that it should not be given to any other person. But we said the publication of that to the media and the outcomes and everything could jeopardise our cases.”

Parliament demands accountability

Committee members expressed frustration with what they perceived as the municipality’s lack of cooperation.

“This is parliament, it’s not the Western Cape Provincial Legislature. When parliament meets, give us answers. You can’t say ‘I’ve given answers to the provincial legislature’. Give them [the MPs] answers as possibly as you can,” Chairperson of the Portfolio Committee on Human Settlements Albert Seabi stated.

Seabi demanded full transparency regarding the council’s resolutions and the approval process for the building plans.

Von Brandis defended the municipality’s conduct, stating they had provided a comprehensive report.

“When you wrote a letter to us, we wrote you back and I gave you a 60 page report on what the municipality did in its instances and its factual background. It looks at legislation that applies to the municipality,” she said.

“We cannot give any report out that we are not allowed to give out. So we were instructed by our attorneys that they got instructions from Saps that we cannot release the structural report to the public.”

Building approval process questioned

Questions arose about whether the building had been approved as a three-storey or four-storey structure, and who had signed off on the construction plans at each stage.

Louw explained that building plan approval is delegated by council to individuals with the necessary competencies. “Council delegates the authority to approve building plans in terms of the national building regulations to particular individual. And that particular individual is normally a person with the authority and the necessary competencies and skills,” he said.

“Building plans are not submitted to council. Council does not see building plans and it’s not council’s authority to approve building plans.”

He clarified that the building plans submitted to the municipality already contained four storeys, contrary to some reports suggesting the building had been expanded from three to four.

Timeline and costs of George building collapse investigation

Saps reported that their investigation is nearing completion, with Patekile stating they anticipate concluding by the end of December 2025.

“We have agreed with the NPA that we will submit everything by 15 December. But we hope that by the end of December, we should have everything,” he said.

During the meeting, parliament heard that the municipality has incurred significant costs related to the disaster.

“The cost for the George Municipality relates to clearing of the site, the removal of rubble, resources spent, and that amounts to about R9.3 million,” Louw explained.

Louw also stated that pursuing legal action against the developers is not advisable.

“The claim that we have submitted against the property or the owners of this development emanates from the work that the municipality has done during the rescue efforts. But subsequently, the company has been liquidated. As the accounting officer, I cannot pursue a legal action or legal recourse using tax-based money, which can be deemed fruitless and wasteful to a company that’s in liquidation and doesn’t have any assets that we can probably attach.”

Victims and foreign nationals

The incident exposed serious concerns about the employment of illegal foreigners in the construction sector. Of the 62 people affected, 16 were South African (seven survivors, nine deceased), while foreign nationals made up the majority.

Deputy Minister of Employment and Labour Ntuthuko Mbongiseni Jomo Sibiya highlighted the illegal employment issue. “Of the 68 claims received by the Compensation Fund, 15 were found to be South African citizens, 53 found to be foreign nationals employed by different companies,” he said.

The Department of Home Affairs confirmed that of the 53 foreign nationals, only one had a work permit, which had expired.

Council for Built Environment findings

The Council for Built Environment (CBE) conducted an independent investigation to determine the root causes of the collapse.

CBE CEO Msizi Myeza presented the findings, describing the incident as “an anatomy of a fake system”.

She explained that their investigation examined whether professionals involved in the construction project adhered to the code of conduct governing their professional standing.

The CBE investigation identified several factors contributing to the collapse: structural integrity issues, non-compliance and violations, inconsistencies in norms and standards, competence concerns, misrepresentation, fragmentation in administration of construction processes, and outdated measures in the construction sector.

