George building collapse ‘was entirely preventable’ – report

Emergency workers rescue trapped workers at the scene of the collapsed building in George. Picture: George Herald

The building that collapsed in George, Western Cape, in May 2024 had shown warning signs as early as a year before the tragedy, says a Council for the Built Environment report.

Thirty four people died and 28 others were left seriously injured in the collapse of the multi-story development under construction on Victoria Street in the suburb of Dormehls Drift. A criminal investigation is currently underway into the tragedy.

The council announced its findings on the catastrophe on Saturday, arguing the disaster was foreseeable and entirely preventable.

It highlighted that cracks on the base of the columns at the building were visible and had been reported as early as 2023.

These were “patched” with substandard quality cement and other materials, in what the council found to be shoddy workmanship.

A warning two days earlier

The more than 200-page report detailed how, as work on the building continued, several other issues arose, including workers reporting strange vibrations and the movement of a roof slab two days before the collapse, which alluded to serious structural issues.

The council’s Dr Msizi Myeza said serious geological factors affecting the structural integrity of the building were also ignored, highlighting that water was present during the construction of the building’s underground parking.

It recommended a review and overhaul of outdated legislation governing construction in the country.

I can’t eat or smile- survivor

A survivor of the collapse said she had lost her teeth in the tragedy and has struggled for work since.

“It is not easy. I can’t eat properly. I have no money or support, so how can I get milk or something to eat? I can’t eat or smile. I am bullied.

“I also miss my friends [who were on site]. I need justice,” the woman said.

Other reports

A report by the department of employment and labour is still outstanding.

Released reports have found the contractor did not follow building regulations. The contractor and two government officials, who were on probation while the building approvals were being concluded, are facing criminal charges of culpable homicide.

Minister of Human Settlements Thembisile Simelane-Nkadimeng presented a report by her department in April.

It found, among others, that there were multiple errors made by National Home Builders Registration Council (NHBRC) staff, primarily in following procedures and conducting oversight.

“It is a report which indicates a failure of our systems at NHBRC, particularly in ensuring the mandatory requirements, prior registration and guarantees that are needed for the enrolment of a building,” she said.

