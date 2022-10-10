Giyani bulk water project: Work on R4.5bn pipeline starts up again

Alex Japho Matlala

The budget for the Giyani bulk water project in Limpopo has now risen from R3.5 billion to R4.5 billion, Water and Sanitation Minister Senzo Mchunu said last week.

Talking to the media after a meeting at the Mopani district municipality in Giyan, he said the money would ensure the completion of the pipeline from Nandoni Dam to Giyani.

It would also purchase additional excavations to speed up cementing the pipes into the ground, refurbish existing purification and wastewater treatment plants and pay for the construction of new ones.

Mchunu said the pipeline project would be close to completion before the end of the year.

Giyani bulk water project fast facts:

The project is meant to provide clean running water to 55 villages in and around Giyani in Limpopo.

A 320km pipeline will take water from the Nandoni Dam to the villages.

In 2018, following corruption allegations, the Special Investigating Unit opened an investigation into the project.

It found several irregularities, including the awarding of tenders.

From R502m to R4.5b

The Giyani bulk water project is the brainchild of former President Jacob Zuma and was commissioned by former water and sanitation minister Nomvula Mokonyane.

It was first budgeted at R502 million, which later escalated to R2.2 billion, then R3.5 billion, and now R4.5 billion.

Work started on the project in August 2014 and it was expected to be complete by August 2017.

However, the company contracted for the project, Midrand-based Khato Civils, pulled out, blaming payment squabbles with the water and sanitation department.

ALSO READ: Mchunu in for a roasting after a disastrous R3bn Giyani water project

Under new management

Four ministers – Mokonyane, Gugile Nkwinti, Lindiwe Sisulu and now Mchunu – have been assigned to oversee the project.

After Khato Civils abandoned the project, the department appointed Construction North to complete the project.

“I am impressed with the pace at which the project is moving,” said Mchunu. “I believe very soon, the people of Giyani will have water on their doorsteps.”

NOW READ: Mchunu urged to prioritise Giyani water project