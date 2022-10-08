Man allegedly kills girlfriend hours after she was released by Limpopo court

Citizen Reporter

Limpopo police arrested a man for allegedly killing his girlfriend after she was released by the Nebo Magistrate’s Court on Friday.

Zindle Mokoena, 21, was arrested on Thursday after she allegedly stabbed the suspect during an altercation at his home.

“The deceased was arrested on charges of assault with grievous bodily harm after she stabbed the boyfriend with a sharp object. She appeared before the Nebo Magistrate’s Court yesterday, Friday 07 October 2022, where she was released on free bail,” said police spokesperson Lieutenant-Colonel Malesela Ledwaba.

ALSO READ: Well-known Limpopo comedian gets 10 years for assaulting girlfriend

After her release, Mokoena went to a local tavern, which was not far from her home.

Her 45-year-old boyfriend arrived at the tavern in the evening and dragged her to her house, said Ledwaba.

“Upon arrival, he stabbed her several times, killing her instantly. The suspect was arrested on the scene after police were notified.”

Limpopo police commissioner Lieutenant-General Thembi Hadebe condemned the incident and called for “harsh consequences” against the suspect for taking the law into his hands.

The alleged killer is expected to appear in the Nebo Magistrate’s Court on Monday on a charge of murder.

Popular comedian gets 10 years

On Thursday, popular comedian from Lwamondo village outside Thohoyandou, in Limpopo, was sentenced to 10 years behind bars for assaulting his girlfriend.

According to the Polokwane Review, 40-year-old Ntambudzeni Rasendedza, better known as ‘Bundu’, was convicted for attempted murder, kidnapping and assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm on 28 September.

The Sibasa Regional Court heard the first incident took place in August 2019, when Rasendedza assaulted his girlfriend with a wooden stick and an electric cable.

He also burnt plastic all over her body, before locking her inside his home for two weeks.

READ MORE: Limpopo man stabbed to death and set alight outside liquor store