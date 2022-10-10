Limpopo premier praised and criticised for Cabinet reshuffle

Alex Japho Matlala

Three of Limpopo Premier Stan Mathabatha’s MECs, who allegedly did not back him at the ANC Limpopo elective conference – where he won a third term as provincial ANC chair – were booted out.

They are Polly Boshielo (former transport MEC); Thandi Moraka (sports, arts and culture); and Dickson Masemola (social development).

Mathabatha said he reshuffled the Cabinet to speed up service delivery.

But many believe Masemola, in particular, was purged because he was the only ANC leader in Limpopo who publicly opposed Mathabatha’s bid for third term.

“Mathabatha just wanted to demonstrate power and that he is the only bull in the kraal,” said Excellent Mkhari of Giyani.

Kagiso Sekokotla of Lephepane outside Tzaneen said there was no evidence of fraud or corruption against Masemola and he was the most articulate, hard-working member of the provincial Cabinet.

“Masemola was purged because he was a threat to Mathabatha,” he claimed.

One MEC, who spoke to The Citizen on condition of anonymity for fear of reprisal, said Masemola was a hardworking leader who had the interests of the people of Limpopo at heart.

“He worked for more than a decade at the Sekhukhune district municipality as executive mayor. He also worked for many portfolios, including the departments of education; roads and transport; social development; and public works as MEC under then premier Cassel Mathale.

“He further worked again under Mathabatha as MEC in a number of portfolios. “He also served as ANC deputy provincial chair during Mathale’s time.

“He is one of the MECs who knows and understands local governance than anyone in the province,” said the MEC Mathabatha was also praised by others for the appointment of former Standing Committee on Public Accounts (Scopa) chair in the Limpopo legislature, Rodgers Monama.

He is credited for having grilled Limpopo heads of departments and their MECs on allegations of malpractice, malfeasance and corruption.

Under his leadership at Scopa, many departments promised to improve their financial spending.

