JUST IN: Glynnis Breytenbach appointed DA chief whip in the National Assembly

Breytenbach brings 12 years of experience in parliament and, before that, decades as a senior state prosecutor to this position.

Advocate Glynnis Breytenbach has been appointed as the DA’s new chief whip in the National Assembly. The DA made the announcement on Monday, 18 May 2026.

The post became vacant when the previous chief whip, George Michalakis, was elected parliamentary leader to serve as a bridge between the party’s caucus and the party’s new elected federal leader, Geordin Hill-Lewis.

Breytenbach brings 12 years of experience in parliament and decades of experience as a senior state prosecutor.

‘Custodian’

Michalakis said Breytenbach will be the custodian of parliament’s rules and procedures on behalf of the DA.

“She will also, alongside myself, be the party’s chief negotiator within the GNU [government of national unity] in parliament. Furthermore, she has served for her entire tenure in parliament as the DA’s spokesperson on justice.

“During ten of those years, I was her DA counterpart in the National Council of Provinces (NCOP). Through this, the DA is sending a clear message that safety and security is a top priority for us in parliament, in line with Federal leader Geordin Hill‑Lewis’ vision,” said Michalakis

Responsibility

Breytenbach will also, alongside Deputy Chief Whip Bax Nodada, be responsible for 13 National Assembly whips, 87 National Assembly members, and 12 NCOP members.

“I have no doubt that they will make a formidable team. I am joined by the entire caucus in wishing Breytenbach success in this new position,” Michalakis said.

Impeachment committee

In addition to this leadership position, Breytenbach represents the DA on the Phala Phala impeachment committee, which is tasked with evaluating the impeachment inquiry of President Cyril Ramaphosa.

Breytenbach further extends her legal and legislative expertise as the chairperson of the Joint Constitutional Review Committee, a representative on the Judicial Services Commission, and the party’s primary spokesperson on Justice and Constitutional Development.

Before entering politics, Breytenbach built a formidable reputation over a 26-year legal career as a senior state prosecutor for the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA).