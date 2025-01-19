Suspect who abducted, raped two nurses at Ga-Chuene Clinic in Limpopo was out on parole

The 27-year-old man is also linked to more than 10 serious cases in the Lebowakgomo area.

Limpopo Premier Phophi Ramathuba has revealed that the suspect arrested in connection with the abduction and rape of two nurses at Ga-Chuene Clinic was out on parole at the time of the attack.

The nurses were reportedly on night shift at the clinic near Lebowakgomo on Friday, 10 January, when they were attacked and kidnapped by an armed man.

It is believed that the suspect first tied up the security guards before abducting the nurses.

The healthcare workers were missing for several hours, only returning around 5:00am.

Suspect Arrested After Ga-Chuene Clinic Abduction and Rape

Addressing the media at the clinic on Sunday, Ramathuba expressed distress over the incident had caused the victims.

“Unfortunately, this brutal and horrific crime happened to them while they were on duty,” she said.

The premier confirmed the arrest of a 27-year-old man by the South African Police Service (Saps) at his home in the village of Ga-Maja.

ALSO READ: 28-year-old Limpopo man accused of impregnating 13-year-old abandons bail

The police confiscated a stolen 9mm pistol and nine live rounds of ammunition during the arrest.

“They also recovered additional items, including laptops, smartphones, a panga, and cash suspected to be linked to other crimes in the area.

“The recovered firearm was linked to one of the cases because we could conclude that it was stolen during a house robbery involving a female police officer,” she explained.

Watch the briefing below:

Suspect Linked to Other Crimes

Ramathuba revealed that preliminary investigations indicated the suspect’s involvement in over 10 serious cases in the Lebowakgomo area, including a business robbery at Ga-Chuene Clinic.

He is also linked to a house robbery and attempted murder in Ga-Molepo on 17 January 2025, an attempted business robbery at Ga-Thaba Clinic, and a house robbery and rape at a village on R37.

READ MORE: Limpopo police investigate after man’s body found in bushes without finger, private parts

The suspect will face multiple charges, including possession of stolen property, and is set to appear in Polokwane Magistrate Court on Monday, 20 January, in connection to the Ga-Chuene Clinic incident.

“Investigations are ongoing and additional charges will be laid as evidence is finalised,” Ramathuba said.

Ga-Chuene Clinic Closure

Ramathuba addressed the decision to keep the clinic temporarily closed after the attack, stating that it was a safety precaution.

“We indicated to the communities that we’re not going to open this clinic until the suspect is apprehended. You can see for yourself this suspect was continuing to terrorize even other clinics.

“Nothing would’ve stopped him from coming back and continuing to terrorize the staff, so this was a sober decision,” she explained.

The premier expressed concerns that if the clinic had remained open, the suspect could have committed worse crimes.

READ MORE: Bogus Facebook recruiter and serial rapist handed harsh sentence

She confirmed that the provincial government was now looking into how to safely reopen the clinic.

“I can’t promise that this clinic will start working 24 hours as soon as tomorrow. The two nurses are traumatised. They will never agree to come and work at this clinic now, meaning we are two nurses short.”

The Limpopo government will continue to provide psychological support for the nurses and staff to aid in their recovery from the traumatic experience.

Ga-Chuene Clinic Security Guards Under Investigation

Furthermore, Ramathuba indicated that she had directed the Department of Health and the MEC for Health to conduct a thorough investigation into the security guards’ actions.

“I’m not saying anything, but… you can’t have three security guards being overpowered by an individual. Yes, we understand that he was carrying a gun.

“However, what is frustrating is that [the suspect] took the two female nurses and left our female security guard, who was not handcuffed, unlike the other male [security guards],” she noted.

“[She] had an opportunity to call the police, the metro [police or] the HOD, and she has not done that,” the premier added.

READ MORE: Former Clover employees sentenced for murdering security guards

While she refrained from drawing conclusions, Ramathuba emphasised that the situation raised questions about the competency of the security guards hired.

She revealed that one of the three security guards at the Ga-Thaba Clinic managed to fight off the 27-year-old suspect despite being armed.

“That’s what we expect from security guards to protect our staff,” Ramathuba said, suggesting that the Chuene Clinic security guard may have been asleep when the suspect arrived.

Suspect Out on Parole

Ramathuba stressed that the provincial government will closely monitor the suspect’s case to ensure that he was held accountable for his actions.

She confirmed that the suspect had been released on parole in November last year.

“He had just been given parole and he went on a rampage,” she said.

READ MORE: Soweto rapist released on parole, rapes three more women

“You have to lock him up and throw away the keys.

“So, that’s why we’re going to monitor this case and we’re also going to report back to Correctional Services. We want to see its logical conclusion, then we’ll be able to find closure,” she added.

Ga-Maja Mob Justice Incident

The premier also commented on a mob justice attack in Ga-Maja .

This incident followed a house robbery in Ga-Thaba, where the parolee suspect had shot a 10-year-old girl.

“She’s still fighting for her life in the hospital.”

The premier said the community unfortunately apprehended the wrong suspect.

“They took him to his family, who thought he is the [actual perpetrator] because he’s known to be notorious, and they burned him alive. The person who committed this crime is the one [who is now in custody],” Ramathuba said.

She warned the public against taking the law into their own hands

“We have lost a life now of someone who did not commit these crimes,” Ramathuba said.

“So mob justice is not a correct way to go. Let’s cooperate with the police. When you have problems, raise them with us.”

NOW READ: Five dead in weekend mob justice attacks, police warn against vigilantism