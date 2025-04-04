KZN man working in US arrested for allegedly distributing child porn

Marcell Meyer was working on a farm when he was arrested by agents.

A 43-year-old South African man living in New York has made his first appearance in a federal court on charges of distribution of child pornography.

Marcell Meyer, who hails from KwaZulu-Natal (KZN), was arrested. He currently lives in Sackets Harbor, New York.

Meyer was working on a farm in Jefferson country when agents handcuffed him.

It is unclear how Meyer will be pleading to the charges which could see him facing serious jail time if convicted.

The US attorney’s office for the northern district of New York said Meyer appeared in the US Federal court on 28 March.

“According to the criminal complaint, Meyer used an internet-based social networking application installed on his cellular telephone to distribute child pornography to other users of the platform, including some who identified as children,” the attorney’s office said.

“In one such instance, Meyer distributed child pornography to an undercover HSI agent who Meyer believed to be a 13-year-old female child.”

According to US attorney’s office, If convicted of child porn, Meyer faces a term of imprisonment of 5-20 years, a fine of up to $250 000 and a term of supervised release between five years and life.

“Meyer would also be required to register as a sex offender upon his release from prison and would likely face immigration consequences as a result of his conviction. A defendant’s sentence is imposed by a judge based on the particular statute the defendant is charged with violating, the US sentencing guidelines and other factors.

“The case was investigated by HSI Syracuse and HSI Portland, Maine, with the assistance from the U.S. Border Patrol, New York State Police and the US attorney’s office for the district of Maine. The case is being prosecuted by assistant US attorney Adrian S LaRochelle as a part of Project Safe Childhood,” the US Attorney’s office said.

