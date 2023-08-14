Gordhan demands apology from ANCYL leader Malatji for ‘ill-considered’ comments

By Vhahangwele Nemakonde

Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan has demanded an apology from African National Congress (ANC) youth league president Collen Malatji for what he referred to as “ill-considered” comments.

Malatji, who last week criticised Minister of Employment and Labour Thulas Nxesi for not creating jobs, accused Gordhan of wanting to sell state-owned enterprises.

“That one that sells everything is called Pravin. We are not allowing this. We have made our voice clear at the lekgotla,” Malatji told The Citizen.

“One day we’ll wake up and hear that South Africans have been sold to another country [by Gordhan].”

Eskom restructuring

Malatji’s comments came after the department of enterprises’ approval of Eskom‘s restructuring into three separate entities of Generation, Transmission and Distribution.

“After the assessment of the PFMA application, I, therefore, approve the Eskom sale of Distribution Business to the newly formed Distribution Company as per the Roadmap for Eskom in a reformed electricity supply industry,” said Gordhan.

“The restructuring process is a crucial part of ensuring energy security in the future for all South Africans. The DPE and government are fully committed to the implementation of the Roadmap and in retaining 100 percent control of these entities.”

However, the move has been criticised by many as another step towards privatising Eskom.

Gordhan vs ANCYL

Gordhan has hit back at his critics, including Malatji, who accused him of wanting to sell state-owned entities.

He slammed “deliberate distortions” of the truth about Eskom’s restructuring by those who seek to “tarnish his name” and undermine the work of government and the department of public enterprises in restructuring state-owned companies.

“The latest attacks from Collen Malatjie (from whom the minister has demanded a public apology for his ill-considered statement) and from counter-revolutionaries and other discredited characters, underscore the fact that the public ought to know that there are vested interests intent on crippling ongoing reform of state-owned companies to the detriment of millions of South Africans,” said Gordhan.

“We have not solved the problem of corruption. What we are doing in respect of restoring SOCs to functionality is about serving current and future generations.

“The latest misinformation is further evidence that there is a concerted campaign involving people with vested interests, who only care about lining their pockets, and are intent on sowing confusion.

“This campaign of misinformation and deliberate distortions, just like many others before it, is going to fail. Our focus is on executing on our mandate to ensure that SOCs deliver on key national strategic objectives including transforming and revitalising our economy against all odds.”

Gordhan said he would be meeting with the ANC Youth League “shortly”.

Additional reporting by Lunga Mzangwe.