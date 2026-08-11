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Government issues urgent safety alert as Gauteng freezes

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By Faizel Patel

Senior Journalist

3 minute read

11 August 2026

10:29 am

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Gauteng is forecast to be cloudy and cold, with scattered showers and thundershowers. Light snowfall.

Government issues urgent safety alert as Gauteng freezes

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The Gauteng provincial government has urged residents to put safety first as icy rain, plunging temperatures and hazardous road conditions grip the province, warning against illegal power connections, unsafe heating methods and reckless travel during the cold snap.

Gauteng is forecast to be cloudy and cold, with scattered showers and thundershowers.

Light snowfall can be expected in the south in the evening.

Cold weather

The province has warned residents to prepare for rainfall and very cold temperatures, expected to drop to around 3-4°C in some parts of the province.

Spokesperson Elijah Mhlanga said the combination of rain, cold conditions and wet roads may create additional risks for motorists, pedestrians and vulnerable communities.

“The provincial government is particularly concerned about the risks faced by households seeking alternative ways to keep warm during the cold weather. Residents are strongly warned against illegal electricity connections, electricity theft and the vandalism of electrical infrastructure.”

Staying warm

Mhlanga further appealed to residents to exercise extreme caution when using heaters, stoves, candles, paraffin appliances, braziers or open fires to keep warm.

“Heating and cooking devices should never be left unattended, particularly while people are sleeping. They must be kept away from curtains, bedding, clothing and other flammable materials, and homes must have adequate ventilation where applicable.”

Motorists

He also urged motorists to reduce their speed during wet conditions, maintain a safe following distance, use headlights where visibility is poor and avoid crossing flooded roads or bridges.

“Pedestrians should similarly avoid walking through fast-flowing water and flooded areas.”

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Message is clear

Mhlanga said the Gauteng government, through its disaster management and emergency response structures, continues to monitor the weather conditions and coordinate with municipalities and relevant stakeholders to respond to incidents.

“We call on residents to remain vigilant, monitor official weather and emergency alerts, check on elderly persons, children and other vulnerable members of their communities, and report dangerous conditions and emergencies to the relevant authorities.

“The message from the Gauteng provincial government is clear: during these adverse weather conditions, safety must come first. No effort to keep warm should put a life at risk,” he said.

Read more on these topics

cold front emergency services Gauteng snow South African Weather Service (Saws) weather weather warnings

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