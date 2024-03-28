Government ministers deserve salary increases too, says Khumbudzo Ntshavheni

Minister in the Presidency Khumbudzo Ntshavheni says government Ministers have responsibilities too

South African cabinet have made many sacrifices and should be given salary increase like all other working South Africans said Minister in the Presidency, Khumbudzo Ntshavheni.

Ntshavheni was responding to questions from reporters at a Post Cabinet briefing in Pretoria on Thursday.

Ministers are human too

She indicated the public officials had responsibilities like other South Africans and should not be treated differently.

On average a South African cabinet minister earns about R2.58 million while the deputy president of the country and the president are estimated to be earning just above R3m.

“Are ministers not people, are they not entitled to get salary increases? Yes its service to the country [but] we also have families,” she said.

She said national service to the country did not mean government ministers should not be remunerated fairly in accordance with inflation levels.

“Are we saying that a call to national service and duty is a sacrifice for all your family in addition to all the sacrifices that you have made,” Ntshavheni said.

Last year President Cyril Ramaphosa made a determination to increase salaries of all public office bearers by 3%, with effect from 1 April 2022 (back dated).

This determination followed recommendations made by the Independent Commission for the Remuneration of Public Office Bearers (the Commission) on the annual salary for all public office bearers, submitted to the President on 17 April 2023.

The Commission recommended 3.8% salary increment for all public office bearers including members of the Independent Constitutional Institutions, judges, magistrates and traditional leaders for the financial year 2022/2023.

In the previous year the salaries of all public office bearers were increased by 3%.

A life of luxury

South African ministers have been known for splurging and living a life of opulence. Many of them have been criticized for the luxurious lives while the majority of South Africans live below the poverty line.