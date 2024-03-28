Mashatile given seven days to answer to corruption claims as he defends Mapisa-Nqakula

'Those responses will definitely come to Parliament next week,' the deputy president told Parliament.

Deputy President Paul Mashatile speaks at the National Xivijo Summit at the IIanga Estate in Bloemfontein on 24 October 2023. Picture: Gallo Images/Volksblad/Mlungisi Louw

Deputy President Paul Mashatile says he is being investigated by Parliament’s Ethics Committee over allegations of corruption levelled against him.

Mashatile was responding to questions from MPs in the National Assembly on Thursday.

Mashatile investigated

During the Q&A session, Democratic Alliance (DA) chief whip Siviwe Gwarube asked Mashatile to come clean about the allegations against him and links to controversial businessman, Edwin Sodi, currently on trial linked to a R255-million Free State asbestos scandal.

“There are allegations of corruption hanging over your head. The Hawks are currently investigating you and your son-in-law regarding an almost R30 million home in Constantia and the source of those funds.

“Additionally, there are questions about the use of homes by Edwin Sodi, a state capture accused individual.

“While these matters are still under investigation and the probes are ongoing… given your commitment, deputy president, to fighting corruption will you take the country into confidence and be brave [by] giving an explanation as to what these allegations are about and the sources of the funds used for them?” Gwarube asked.

Mashatile has confirmed that the Joint Committee on Ethics and Members’ Interest was investigating corruption allegations against him and has given him seven days to respond.

“I was going to say acting speaker, so that honourable Gwarube does not think we are running away, I have received questions from the Ethics Committee after she complained to Parliament and I will be responding to those questions.

“Perhaps, Gwarube can wait for that moment. They have given me seven days to clarify those issues. Those responses will definitely come to Parliament next week and Gwarube will be free to see those responses,” the deputy president responded.

Last month, the DA laid criminal charges against Mashatile after media reports detailing the deputy president’s “lavish lifestyle”, allegedly funded by corruption-accused individuals who do business with government.

Watch the plenary below:

Mapisa-Nqakula motion of no confidence

Gwarube had also asked Mashatile whether the African National Congress (ANC) would back her party’s motion of no confidence against National Assembly Speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula amid allegations of corruption levelled at her.

“Would the ANC support this motion in order to restore public trust in Parliament?” Gwarube said.

But Mashatile urged political parties to allow investigations to upfold.

“The speaker of Parliament is cooperating with the law enforcement agencies. You may also be aware she has said on a number of occasions that if she was to be charged with this alleged offences, she is prepared to stepdown.

“My approach is that let’s give those processes an opportunity so that we can know exactly what is happening because at the moment there are still investigations and she’s not charged, all of that remain as allegations.

“I think it will be premature to then ask the speaker to relief herself of her duties when in fact the allegations have not been tested.”

The no-confidence motion against Mapisa-Nqakula was accepted by deputy speaker Lechesa Tsenoli this week.

Gwarube submitted the motion last week, citing various allegations of improper conduct.

Mapisa-Nqakula bribery claims

Mapisa-Nqakula stands accused of receiving just over R2 million in bribes from a South African National Defence Force (SANDF) contractor during her tenure as defence minister.

The speaker, who is on special leave, allegedly received the bribes between December 2016 and July 2019.

Her application seeking to interdict the state from arresting her was heard in the Gauteng High Court in Pretoria on Monday.

Judge Sulet Potterill will deliver the ruling regarding the matter on 2 April after the judgment was reserved.

