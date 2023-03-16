Gov fights back: No national shutdown, Monday will be a ‘normal day’

Cheryl Kahla

Minister Khumbudzo Ntshavheni held a media briefing on the outcomes of the Cabinet meeting, addressing the planned national shutdown on Monday, 20 March.

Ntshavheni was accompanied by Ministers from the Justice, Crime Prevention, and Security (JCPS) cluster to discuss the alleged protest action.

This after Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema on Wednesday said the goal of the national shutdown is to hold President Cyril Ramaphosa accountable

National shutdown briefing

Ntshavheni said the committee “noted the mobilisation undertaken for members of the public to join in the protest action”, but said 20 March will be a normal business day.

“Measures have been put in place to ensure that everyone who wants to go to work, travel for leisure and conduct business on this day does so in a safe and secure environment.”

Citizens’ safety prioritised

The cluster also commended residents and businesses who refuse to be intimidated or bullied, saying law enforcement officers will be deployed in large numbers to protect citizens.

Government officials said: “Monday is a working day and we assure every citizen that they should go on with their business as usual without fear of anyone.”

The cluster said “there is NO national shutdown on Monday […] and any action aimed at contravening the law will be dealt with accordingly within the ambits of the law.”

Moreover, Ntshavheni warned those who spread messages of fear, intimidation or inflammatory statements to incite violence that it would be considered a criminal offense.

Calls for protest rejected

Despite numerous calls for the public to mobilise, several sectors of society – including SANTACO, the National Taxi Association, the Road Freight Association – rejected the call.

In addition, police minister Bheki Cele said discussions are underway to involve community leaders and civil society structures from the largest townships in SA to refrain from partaking in the protest.

Authorities will be monitoring the situation across the country, acting swiftly and decisively against any threats or disruptions.

National shutdown won’t shut SA down

The NatJoints, a multidisciplinary law enforcement group, has already implemented contingency plans and will brief the nation on its strategy for the planned protest.

Ntshavheni said sporting events and business operations will continue to operate as usual, and South Africans are encouraged to report any criminal activity to authorities.

Furthermore, she said there will be in interruption at any ports of entry in South Africa – all land, se and air ports will be operational.

Those who do plan on partaking in the protest action are urged to do so in a peaceful manner within the confines of the law.