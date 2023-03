Thahasello Mphatsoe

The president and commander in chief of the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF), Julius Malema, addressed the media at a press conference regarding the national shutdown scheduled for 20 March 2023.

Malema is mobilising thousands of EFF members, citizens and other organisations to demand an end to load shedding and for president Cyril Ramaphosa to resign.

