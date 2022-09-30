Lesufi distraught after pupil killed in school bus incident

Faizel Patel

Gauteng Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi said he is devastated to learn about an accident surrounding death of a grade 6 pupil.

The pupil from Mphe-Thuto Primary School in Ga-Mohale, Mogale City died on Thursday after allegedly falling under a moving scholar transport bus.

Lesufi’s spokesperson Steve Mabona said the accident happened after school hours.

How it happened

“Information at our disposal states that the incident occurred after school Thursday afternoon”, Mabona said.

“Reports allege that [pupils] were fighting inside a scholar transport bus when the Grade 6 boy allegedly fell out of the bus and was, unfortunately, ran over by it”.

“Department officials visited the learner’s home to pay their respects, and our Psycho-Social Team will be dispatched to the school on Friday to provide necessary support”, Mabona said.

Investigation

Mabona said police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the accident.

Lesufi has expressed his condolences.

“We are utterly devastated by this tragic incident, and we wish to convey our deepest condolences to the family and school community at large”, Lesufi said.

Quality Learning and Teaching Campaign

Meanwhile, Lesufi launched the Quality Learning and Teaching Campaign (QLTC) at the Tsakane Community Hall in Brakpan on Thursday.

Mabona said the QLTC main goal is to ensure the delivery of quality learning and teaching in all Gauteng schools.

“The QLTC was developed fourteen years ago to coordinate the work of the various stakeholders to ensure education is treated as a societal issue.

“Although many of the challenges which affected the delivery of quality teaching and learning remain, new ones have also emerged”.

Online admissions process

Lesufi is also expected to make a presentation to the media at Hoërskool Menlopark in Pretoria on Sunday about the placement process for the 2023 Grade 1 and 8 Online Admissions in Gauteng.

The MEC will explain how parents who applied for Grade 1 and/or Grade 8 in Gauteng will be receiving placement offers throughout the duration of the placement period.

He will also give guidelines and insight on how the placement process will ensue.

