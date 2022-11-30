Over 260 000 Grade 1 and 8 pupils placed in Gauteng schools – department

Citizen Reporter

The Gauteng Department of Education says a total of 268 192 Grade 1 and Grade 8 pupils have been successfully placed at various schools in the province for the 2023 academic year.

The department on Wednesday provided an update on its online admissions system for pupils applying for Grade 1 and Grade 8 classes.

According to the department, 135 465 Grade 1 pupils and 132 727 Grade 8 pupils were placed at different schools. Only 31 549 (8 142 Grade 1 pupils and 23 407 Grade 8 pupils) remained to be placed.

Spokesperson Steve Mabona said the department’s officials were working tirelessly to ensure that these pupils were adequately placed.

He said the placement process would continue until all unplaced pupils are placed accordingly.

“As mentioned previously, our challenge is capacity at schools in high-pressure areas that received large volumes of applications, which exceed the number of learners they can accommodate.

“We have, therefore, decided to increase capacity at all identified high-pressure schools by providing mobile units that will be delivered before the commencement of the 2023 academic year,” Mabona said in a statement.

He said the department had strengthened its transfer placement system to ensure that pupils who could not be placed at preferred schools, due to capacity constraints, are transferred to schools with available space.

“From Thursday, 1 December 2022, we will commence with the process of placing all applicants who were unable to provide their proof of address during the application period.

“During this process, all applicants who submitted incomplete documents (proof of residential address) will be offered placement at schools with available space. Parents will receive transfer placement offers via SMS, and they may also log on to the system to check their placement status.”

Late applications

The department reiterated that the online school admissions system would be open from 20 December 2022 until 20 January 2023 for late applications.

This is to accommodate parents and guardians who were unable to apply for their children.

“Parents who applied during the application period must not re-apply during the late application period.

“It is important to note that applications made during the late application period will be placed at schools with available spaces. Schools that have reached full capacity will not be available for parents applying during the late application period.

“Late applicants will be allowed to submit only one application, which will result in immediate placement.”

