Three Gauteng school pupils die during the weekend

Citizen Reporter

The Gauteng Education Department has reported that three of the province’s pupils died in separate incidents this weekend.

Ecaleni LSEN pupil dies after health complications

An eight-year-old boy from Ecaleni Learners with Special Needs School in Tembisa passed away on Friday, after reportedly falling unconscious in a scholar transport bus a week prior to his death.

According to reports sent to the department, the child suddenly fell unconscious and was bleeding from the mouth while being transported home, on Friday 14 October.

“The transport driver applied first aid on the learner and took him home to receive further care.

However, his condition worsened while at home and he was hospitalised on Wednesday, 16 October,” said the department.

” Unfortunately, the department was informed that the child passed away on Friday, 21 October 2022.”

Bopasenatla Secondary pupil dies on her way home from school

Also on Friday, 21 October, Bopasenatla Secondary School in Soweto reported that a grade 10 girl passed away whilst on her way home from school.

“According to information at our disposal, learners notified the transport driver of a learner who was vomiting and foaming from the mouth.

“The driver then went off his drop-off route to rush the learner to a nearby clinic. Unfortunately, the child was declared dead on arrival,” said the department.

Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding this incident.

Buhlebuzile Secondary learner passes away at school

Then, in Buhlebuzile Secondary School in Thokoza, a grade 10 girl passed away at school on Thursday, 20 October 2022, after collapsing in class.

Police are currently investigating the circumstances surrounding this incident.

Education MEC Matome Chiloane has recommended the department appoint an independent law firm to investigate the circumstances surrounding the death of the grade 10 girl.

“This investigation will assist the department to take decisive action accordingly.

Our psychosocial support team will be dispatched to each of these schools to provide counselling to those affected by these unfortunate incidents. This support will also be extended to the affected families of the deceased learners.”

“We are deeply saddened to have received these reports of the passing of our learners. Our sincerest condolences goes out to the families of our beloved learners and the school communities for their loss,” said MEC Chiloane.

The MEC will on Monday, 24 October 2022 visit all affected schools and families of the deceased pupils.

Compiled by Narissa Subramoney

