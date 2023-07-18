‘I am humbled’ – Grade 11 pupil wins SA-China cultural and educational competition

By Brian Sokutu

Depth in international relations and understanding of diplomatic relations between South Africa and China propelled Thandolwethu Musa Gwebu, a Grade 11 pupil at Parktown High School for Girls, to scoop the overall prize as winner of the SA-China cultural and educational competition on Friday.

In celebrating 25 years of diplomatic relations between South Africa and China, Chinese consul-general in Johannesburg Tang Zhongdong launched the Driving Education Culture Short Video Competition, which received massive interest and competitive educational videos from pupils across Gauteng and Free State.

SA-China relations

The competition gave the participating high school pupils an opportunity to explore the cultural diversity between the two countries, with the aim of inspiring pupils to tap into their collective creativity.

The purpose of the competition was to further encourage “out-of-the-box” thinking and synergy within pupils – encouraging them to demonstrate their best representation of China-SA relations, through individual talents.

Gwebu said: “I am humbled, grateful and, more importantly, I feel great for winning the competition. I attribute my win to my high school – Parktown High School for Girls, as well as competitions and debates I have previously took part in. All that preparation led me to this point.

“The topic was totally new – celebrating diplomatic relations between South Africa and China. In answering the question, I first went in-depth on what are diplomatic relations and, more importantly, how they help these two countries.

“I then put together facts about how South Africa grew to become a strategic partner to China and how these two countries continue to help each other socially, economically, politically and how they continue to grow strong together.”

‘Amazing and talented young winners’

Addressing the gathering, also attended by Gauteng education MEC Matome Chiloane, Zhongdong described SA pupils who participated in the competition as the “amazing and talented young winners of this Driving Education Culture Short Video Competition – forming the biggest celebration for our festivities”.

“Under the joint leadership of leaders of our two countries, especially President Xi Jinping and President Cyril Ramaphosa, our cooperation in various areas reached fruitful results, which brought tangible benefits to the two countries.

“Education is one of the key areas of cooperation between China and South Africa. Our two sides cooperated extensively, with great results in interschool exchanges, faculty training and language teaching,” said Zhongdong.

“In line with the shared values and mutual interests between South Africa and China, Driving Education Culture in 2021 aimed at fostering a culture of driving education, facilitating continued bilateral relations and synergy between our two nations.

“Under this project, in September 2021, we donated stationery worth R100 000 to Kholwani Primary School in Jabulani, Soweto.

“In 2022, we held an essay writing competition in June to celebrate the Youth Month and to encourage pupils to think about what solutions can education and cultural exchanges bring to strengthen ties between China and South Africa,” he said.

“In October, R100 000 went to Funda Ujabule Primary School to upgrade the facility. We are excited to receive almost a hundred videos from high schools of Gauteng and Free State provinces.

“Today, we have 30 talented high school pupils who participated in the competition. I must say your dedication, creativity and passion for education have impressed us all. This occasion marks a celebration of your achievements, with a bright future awaiting you,” said Zhongdong.

Chiloane said: “I am happy that our pupils came on board and significantly contributed to this competition – having earned the number one and three spots.

“China’s influence over global politics is significantly growing, with education and cultural links between the two countries very important – especially in people-to-people exchange.”

– brians@citizen.co.za