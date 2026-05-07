‘Grindr Gang’ trial heats up as police witnesses testify

Officers maintain they followed proper protocols during identity parade.

Defence attorneys are fighting to scrap a key identity parade from the evidence as the trial of seven men accused of a brutal “Grindr gang” attack continued in the Johannesburg Magistrate’s Court on Wednesday.

The legal team representing the accused spent Wednesday grilling two South African Police Service (SAPS) officers, attempting to poke holes in the credibility of the process used to identify their clients.

This high-profile case involves the September 2023 kidnapping of a now 20-year-old Wits University student who was allegedly lured through a dating app, held at the Denver Hostel and tortured for a ransom of R30 000 that left him hospitalised for months.

Police defend lineup procedures

Sergeant Fhumbulani Madezena and Constable W Mogale took the stand to recount their roles in the February 2024 identification parade of the suspects.

Madezena told the court that he became involved in the case on 10 February 2024 after being contacted by the lead investigator.

“It was around 1 pm when I came across this case. The lead investigator called and asked if I could assist with the case with an ID parade,” he testified.

He said that he escorted a young male witness to the hostel door to view the suspects, while Mogale secured the exit to ensure the process remained controlled.

Despite the defence’s suggestions of procedural flaws, both officers maintained that they followed proper protocols.

The witness who performed the identification attended court on Wednesday but could not testify due to illness. The court expects his testimony next week.

Brutal allegations against seven men

The state alleges that Sanele Ndlovu, Vikani Khanyeza, Sohollo Khumalo, Sphamandla Mavundla, Lungisani Mshabalala, Thulani Mazibuko and Khayelihle Zulu formed a criminal ring that specifically targeted gay men.

The group faces a litany of charges, including kidnapping, extortion, attempted murder and theft.

The defence has previously accused the police of assaulting the suspects to elicit information, a claim the SAPS flatly denied during the February proceedings.

Seven suspects during their trial in the Johannesburg Magistrate’s Court in August 2024. Picture: Wits Vuvuzela/Thato Gololo

Calls for swifter justice

As the trial drags on, civil society groups are growing restless. Noxie Mtshali, representing the Forum for the Empowerment of Women (FEW), attended the proceedings to support the victim’s family but criticised the slow pace of the South African legal system.

“The proceedings are taking too long, which is also very costly,” Mtshali told MambaOnline. She urged the court to find ways to expedite the case while ensuring justice for the victim.

The trial will resume next week on 11 and 13 May. The prosecution plans to call forensic experts, the victim’s treating physician and three additional prosecution witnesses to the stand.