Groenewald blocks 28s gang boss George ‘Geweld’ Thomas move to WC prison

There has been an outcry from community leaders the high risk the gang leaders presence would possibly pose in communities.

Notorious 28s prison gang leader George “ Geweld ” Thomas’ move to Helderstroom Prison in Caledon has prompted an urgent investigation by the Department of Correctional Services.

The Minister of Correctional Services, Pieter Groenewald, said on Tuesday that the intervention followed an outcry from community leaders due to the high risk the gang leader’s presence would possibly pose in communities and suburbs of the Western Cape.

He was moved from Ebongweni Prison in Kokstad.

Maximum security

“The Department of Correctional Services swiftly redirected the prisoner to an alternative maximum-security facility. The department will also urgently investigate the matter thoroughly to identify the reasons for the prisoner’s irregular movement,” said spokesperson Singabakho Nxumalo.

Emphasising the need for community engagement, Groenewald also had a meeting with community representatives who are part of the Cape Crime Crisis Coalition to engage on concerns and possible interventions to minimise the presence of bad actors in communities ridden with gang-related violence.

“We will work with communities on an ongoing basis to improve the system and maximise the positive change it can bring to vulnerable communities,” said Groenewald.

28s member killed

Last year, Noor Stanfield Stephanus, an alleged member of the 28s gang, was fatally shot in Angela Street, sending shockwaves through the community and leaving residents on edge for potential retaliations.

Stephanus was believed to have been connected to the Stanfield family, notorious for its alleged involvement in various criminal activities on the Cape Flats.

Gang violence

The Western Cape has been plagued by gang violence.

Manenberg, Hanover Park, Mitchells Plain, Khayelitsha and Nyanga have been identified as hot spots for gang-related activities where children have been among the bystanders that were killed in crossfires when gangs battle each other.

In the 2022/23 financial year, there were 802 gang-related murders across the country. Of these, 675 − more than 80% − were in the Western Cape.

Of the 404 deaths, a devastating 74 were innocent victims who had no affiliations or were mistakenly identified.

