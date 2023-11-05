Police on high alert after 28s gang member killed in Cape Flats shooting

An alleged member of the 28s gang -believed to be connected to the notorious Stanfield family - was shot and killed on Saturday.

Police in the Western Cape are on high alert after an alleged 28s gang member was shot dead on Saturday afternoon in Valhalla Park. Image: iStock

Law enforcement agencies in the Western Cape have increased their presence in Valhalla Park on the Cape Flats after a tragic incident unfolded on Saturday afternoon, 4 November.

Noor Stanfield Stephanus, an alleged member of the 28s gang, was fatally shot in Angela Street, sending shockwaves through the community and leaving residents on edge for potential gang retaliations.

Gang shooting: Victim ‘connected to Stanfield family’

News24 reported Stephanus is believed to be connected to the Stanfield family, notorious for their alleged involvement in various criminal activities on the Cape Flats.

Ralph Stanfield, a key figure in this alleged criminal network, and his wife, Nicole Johnson, were arrested in September on charges related to car theft.

Manhunt launched after fatal shooting

Sergeant Wesley Twigg, police spokesperson, confirmed that a manhunt has been launched to apprehend those responsible for the shooting.

Another victim, a 39-year-old man, sustained serious injuries and was rushed to the hospital for medical treatment.

Twigg stated: “The circumstances surrounding [the] shooting incident d on Saturday afternoon are under investigation. Bishop Lavis police responded to a complaint of a shooting and, upon arrival at the scene, they found the victims with gunshot wounds to their bodies.”

The motive behind this violent attack remains a subject of ongoing police investigation.

Ralph Stanfield arrest led to gang turf ‘gap’

Local councillor Angus McKenzie expressed his concern to News24, expressed his concerns, noting that tensions have been on the rise since the incarceration of Ralph Stanfield.

“His arrest has left some sort of gap from a gang turf-leading perspective in that specific area. It’s most certainly going to be a huge problem as this escalates.” McKenzie said.

“We have been consistently engaging with police and law enforcement, who are aware of the situation, and have increased their visibility.”

With matric exams currently in full swing, the councillor is particularly worried about the safety of children and their families traveling through these gang-affected areas.

He urged gang members to consider the negative impact their activities have on the broader community.

Gang retaliation

Graham Linghorst, the chairperson of the community policing forum, acknowledged the concerns raised by residents, but also expressed hope that major gang retaliations would be avoided in the coming days.

“We understand that residents are feeling uneasy right now as this attack was gruesome, but we have sufficient law officers patrolling,” Linghorst stated.

Increased deployments

City of Cape Town’s mayoral committee member for safety and security, JP Smith, assured the public that law enforcement agencies had already increased their deployments in the area.

“Staff will maintain their presence and enlist more support and officers, if necessary,” he added.

According to the publication, Police Oversight and Community Safety MEC Reagen Allen stressed the need for improvement in the efforts of the Saps Anti-Gang Unit (AGU) in combating crime, reflecting the ongoing challenges faced by law enforcement in dealing with gang-related issues in the Western Cape.