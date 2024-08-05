Kommetjie baboons attacked by locals, SPCA investigates

SPCA investigates Kommetjie residents' allegedly violent actions towards baboons, collecting evidence for a case.

The Cape of Good Hope SPCA has initiated an investigation into the attack on a local baboon troop in Kommetjie, Western Cape, by community members on Sunday evening.

Residents were allegedly wielding sticks and using pepper spray against the baboons as they neared the town to roost (to settle down for rest or sleep), causing significant distress and harm to the animals, the SPCA said.

“The situation escalated when animal activists, attempting to protect the baboons, clashed with the residents,” the SPCA said in a statement.

Baboon pepper sprayed, electrocuted trying to escape

“Regrettably, one baboon severely impacted by pepper spray suffered visual impairment and, in a disoriented state, was further injured by electrocution on an electric fence while attempting to escape.”

After being called to the incident, the SPCA’s inspectors moved quickly to save the injured baboon and take it to their wildlife department for immediate medical attention, according to the organisation’s statement.

“Despite our best efforts, the animal’s prognosis remains uncertain,” it said.

The Cape of Good Hope SPCA has confirmed that it has initiated an investigation, collecting evidence to proceed with a criminal case of animal cruelty in terms of the Animals Protection Act 71 of 1962. The SPCA has also approached Cape Nature to explore further charges under the Nature Conservation Ordinance.

‘Respect the law and rights of animals’

Chief Inspector Jaco Pieterse issued a stern warning in light of the incident.

“We urge the public to respect the law and the rights of animals. Taking matters into your own hands and inflicting harm on wildlife is not only illegal but also morally reprehensible. Be assured, that we will pursue justice aggressively for these acts of cruelty. No one is above the law,” Pieterse said.

The SPCA said it remains dedicated to protecting all animals and upholding their rights.

The organisation has called on anyone with information about Sunday’s incident to come forward to assist in their investigation by calling the Inspectorate on 021 700 4158/9 or by sending an email to inspectorate@spca-ct.co.za.