Hawks seized bakkie used in Ngqeleni infrastructure theft

The matter arises from an incident which occurred on 30 August 2025.

The Hawks’ Priority Crime Specialised Investigation Unit (SIU) secured a forfeiture order against a white Chevrolet utility bakkie valued at R70 000, confirming that the vehicle was used in the commission of a crime.

The Hawks, working jointly with the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA), seized the vehicle on Tuesday following an order from the Mthatha High Court.

Crime

The matter arises from an incident that occurred on 30 August 2025 at approximately 10:50pm, when Ngqeleni crime prevention members conducted routine patrols along the T30 route in the Ngqeleni policing precinct.

“During the execution of duties, members intercepted a white Chevrolet utility bakkie which was reportedly found transporting infrastructure components, which were gates suspected to have been unlawfully removed from the Sebeni Water Projects site, said Hawks spokesperson Warrant Officer Ndiphiwe Mhlakuvana.

Asset seized

Mhlakuvana said following an interrogation, the driver conceded to the unlawful appropriation of the said property.

“The suspect was immediately arrested, and the vehicle was seized. The accused was formally charged and appeared on multiple occasions before the Ngqeleni Magistrate’s Court, where the criminal charges against him were withdrawn.”

Mhlakuvana said the matter had been referred to the Hawks for an asset forfeiture investigation.

“On 21 April 2026, the court granted a forfeiture order in respect of the said vehicle. The order consequently vests ownership of the asset in the State.

“The successful forfeiture illustrates the strategic potency of asset forfeiture as a tool of disruption, deterrence, and incapacitation. The asset will be sold, and the proceeds will be deposited into the Criminal Assets Recovery Account (CARA),” said Mhlakuvana.

R43m restraint order

Last week, the NPA’s Asset Forfeiture Unit (AFU) secured a R43 million restraint order against an international call centre scam syndicate.

It followed the arrest on 27 January 2026 of a group of suspects linked to a global syndicate that allegedly operated bogus call centre agencies in Bryanston, Johannesburg.

The 23 members of the alleged international scam syndicate swindled victims from around the world out of more than R1 billion.