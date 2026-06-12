Crime

Home » News » South Africa » Crime

More than 20 police officers arrested for alleged dodgy links to taxi industry

Picture of Caslian Scott

By Caslian Scott

Journalist Intern

3 minute read

12 June 2026

01:40 pm

RELATED ARTICLES

Cameron added that police officers cannot be expected to police, investigate, or regulate an industry fairly when they have private interests in it.

taxis, police, saps, members arrested, western cape, unlawful conduct

Picture: iStock

Google
Add as Preferred Source on Google
Google News
Follow on Google News

More than 20 South African Police Service (Saps) officers have been arrested for alleged dodgy links to the taxi industry, according to MP Ian Cameran.

Cameran recently noted that over the past few months, members from the portfolio committee on police have exposed a number of Saps members at police stations and specialised units in the Western Cape who are alleged to be involved in, or improperly linked to, the taxi industry.

‘This is not a grey area’

According to Cameron, more than 20 police members have been criminally charged, and more than 20 have also been charged under Saps disciplinary regulations.

He noted that several members have already resigned from their posts.

“This includes junior members, station commanders and other more senior officials.”

Cameron also emphasised that Saps members may not be involved in the taxi industry in a way that creates financial interest, conflict of interest or improper outside remunerative work.

“This is not a grey area,” said Cameron.

Unlawful Conduct

He stated that it is simply not lawful for members of the police to have such involvement where it compromises, or appears to compromise, their policing duties.

Cameron added that police officers cannot be expected to police, investigate, or regulate an industry fairly when they have private interests in it.

“This is not about attacking ordinary police officers.”

RELATED ARTICLES

“It is about protecting the integrity of Saps and ensuring that communities are not policed by people who may be compromised by private business interests.”

Further information has been submitted to the National Commissioner’s office to ensure that action continues on the ground.

The Western Cape

Cameron said that, so far, members had only been arrested in the Western Cape, implying that more arrests are to come.

“And this is only the Western Cape so far.”

“We will soon begin focusing on the rest of the country, because this is clearly a major problem across South Africa,” he added.

Cameron concluded that the law must apply equally, especially to those entrusted to enforce it.

Read more on these topics

Police South African Police Service (SAPS) taxi taxi industry Western Cape

EDITOR'S CHOICE

Courts Zimbabwean man loses court bid to overturn Home Affairs ban over fake permanent resident permit
News 586 Nigerians repatriated from South Africa, with 268 on first flight
News Cartrack ‘manager’: You did not really work yourself to death
Business Alleged former Cartrack employee claims many trackers do not work, among other allegations
News Young, stressed and struggling: Why SA’s mental health crisis is getting worse

Download our app

App Store badge Google Play Store badge

Get the latest news and updates on Whatsapp

Support Local Journalism

Google
Add as Preferred Source on Google
Google News
Follow on Google News