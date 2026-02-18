News

WATCH: Mayoral candidates get dirty in blue overalls

By Jarryd Westerdale and Shaun Holland

18 February 2026

Community Upliftment Precincts allow for working agreements between residents' organisations, property owners and municipalities.

Stronger partnerships between residents and municipalities will enhance service delivery and civil pride, two Gauteng mayoral hopefuls have said.

The Democratic Alliance’s Helen Zille and Cilliers Brink were in Johannesburg on Wednesday to elaborate on the proposed expansion of a programme earlier trialled in Tshwane.  

Helen Zille and Cilliers Brink promoting Community Upliftment Precincts.
Cilliers Brink and Helen Zille filling potholes in Randburg. Picture: Jarryd Westerdale.

Community Upliftment Precincts (CUP) mirror City Improvement Districts but focus on individual maintenance issues like potholes, streetlights or grass cutting.

Brink said there was an element of risk in civilians carrying out maintenance, but the CUPs alleviated those concerns.

“It is far better to manage that risk in terms of an agreement. That way, you can formalise what communities are already doing.

“You can’t outsource all of government to community upliftment precincts, but you can, through that mechanism, get people to take ownership,” Brink told The Citizen.

