Here’s when schools re-open: Term dates for public and private schools

There are only two terms and two holidays left till the end of the 2024 academic year.

As the winter school break comes to a close, learners and educators in South Africa are gearing up for the new term.

For children, there is less than a week left of peaceful and homework-free sleep. For parents, there are only a few more days of your kid raiding the fridge.

The Department of Education academic calendar for public schools follows the traditional four-term structure.

Meanwhile, private schools have the flexibility to customize the calendar, with some opting for a three-term system.

Public Schools (4 Terms)

First Term: January 17 – March 20

Second Term: April 3 – June 14

Third Term: July 9 – September 20

Fourth Term: October 1 – December 13

Private Schools (3 Terms)

Private schools with three terms divide each term in two, so each term has two halves.

First Half Term 1: January 17 – February 23

Second Half Term 1: February 27 – April 11

First Half Term 2: May 7 – June 28

Second Half Term 2: July 8 – August 8

First Half Term 3: September 4 – October 24

Second Half Term 3: October 29 – December 5

Private Schools (4 Terms)

Term 1: January 11 – March 20

Term 2: April 9 – June 14

Term 3: July 10 – September 20

Term 4: October 9 – December 5

Public holidays remaining for 2024

National Women’s Day : 9 August

: 9 August Heritage Day : 24 September

: 24 September Day of Reconciliation : 16 December

: 16 December Christmas Day : 25 December

: 25 December Day of Goodwill: 26 December

Kids have ample time left till they need to polish their shoes and pack up their textbooks. A week is still a long time and they can get bored pretty quickly!

Here’s three things to do to end the winter break in a fun way:

Ninja Warrior or Total Ninja

If your kids love obstacle courses, take them to Ninja Warrior in Bryanston, Johannesburg.

This indoor facility offers a range of obstacles, including climbing walls, rope courses, and balancing beams.

Your kids will love the challenge and excitement of becoming a ninja warrior. The ninja warrior course has over 35 obstacles waiting to challenge you.

Additionally, Total Ninja is a monitored activity and fitness venue inspired by the TV series Ninja Warrior.

The ninja park is an inflatable setting that offers climbing, jumping, bouncing and swinging obstacle courses.

Total Ninja has locations in three of the country’s big cities namely, Cape Town, Pretoria and Johannesburg.

Visit a local science centre or museum

The Science Centre in Cape Town offers interactive exhibits and experiments that kids love.

The Museum of Science and Technology in Johannesburg has a range of exhibits on science and technology.

The Natal Museum in Pietermaritzburg has a collection of exhibits on natural history and science.

Sci Bono in Johannesburg is also a great option to visit. The discovery centre is located in Johannesburg and is open 7 days a week including public holidays.

It is affiliated with the Gauteng Department of Education to support maths, science and technology education and to help build South Africa’s science, engineering and technology capacity.

Sci Bono currently has an energy holiday programme ending on 7 July. It caters to kids from ages 6 and older and has different fun educational and super affordable activities.

Splash: Ice rinks, indoor pool or waterpark

The Aqua Park in Johannesburg has a range of water slides and a wave pool.

The Waterfront Aquatic Centre in Cape Town has an indoor pool and water play area.

The Durban Ice Rink and Pool has an indoor pool and ice rink.