Theft of classroom roof disrupts learning at North West school

In Limpopo, criminals broke into several schools and stole valuable items before setting one of them alight.

The roof spread across three classrooms for grades 1, 2, and 3. Picture: North West Department of Education

In yet another case of school vandalism in the country, residents of Prisca village in Moretele, North West, woke up to three classrooms of a primary school without a roof on Saturday.

According to North West education spokesperson Mphata Molokwane, the roof that spread across three classrooms was stolen at Mmanjaakgora Primary School.

The incident, noticed on Saturday, has caused significant disruption to the educational environment and the community at large, said Molokwane.

ALSO READ: Here’s when schools re-open: Term dates for public and private schools

“In response, the department has swiftly arranged a library as a temporary measure for grades 1, 2, and 3. This will ensure that pupils continue their education without interruption, especially during the harsh winter season.

“We urge parents to remain calm as we work diligently to resolve the situation and implement the best possible solutions.”

Theft of roof at Mmanjaakgora Primary School condemned

Education MEC Viola Motsumi expressed her concerns as the incident happened just a few days before schools reopened on Tuesday.

“We can confirm that the roof of the structure that accommodates three classrooms − grade R, 1, 2, and 3 was stolen. I wish to state that the theft of the roof is not only a criminal act, but a direct attack on the future of our children. It is disheartening to see such behaviour, especially as we prepare for the reopening of schools for the third term in the thick of winter,” said Motsumi.

ALSO READ: Maladministration in R82m Mayibuye Primary School construction exposed

”This act not only disrupts the education of our pupils but also undermines the rights of children, human dignity, and the progress we have made in improving the performance of our schools.

“I met with the principals of underperforming schools on Friday and incidents like these only hinder the strides we are making. We are committed to ensuring that our pupils receive the education they deserve. We will not allow such acts to derail our efforts.”

The department has arranged a library to accommodate three grades and a mini library for Grade R.

Schools in Limpopo broken into

In Limpopo, criminals broke into several schools and stole valuable items before setting one of the schools on fire.

According to Colonel Malesela Ledwaba, the incidents happened at Blinkwater Gidela Secondary School and the neighbouring villages.

ALSO READ: Primary school financial officer arrested for alleged R2.6m fraud

Police were called to four scenes of crimes. In one incident, suspects broke into Gidela Secondary School in Ximausa village at around 4am on Saturday.

According to reports, community members alerted the complainant that the school was burning.

“He quickly rushed to the scene and found the administration block was burned. It was noticed that the doors of the school premises were forced open. An undisclosed amount of cash stolen,” said Ledwaba.

“The items such as stationery, a photocopy machine, a printer, furniture, soccer kits and trophies, were damaged during the fire. The total value of damage and stolen items is estimated at R341 700.”

ALSO READ: Fire guts eight classes at Drommedaris Primary School in Boksburg

In other incidents that took place at Ximausa Mpembelani School, Haaka Primary School in Nobelhoek village and the Nobelhoek Primary School, laptops and tables were stolen.

No arrests have been made yet as police investigations continue.