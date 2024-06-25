Put your phone down: Ideas to keep the kids entertained these school holidays

Here's a list of places or activities you can take your kids and family to for the holidays.

Amid the winter school holidays, parents are on the lookout for exciting ways to keep their little ones entertained.

The winter school holidays are the perfect time to spend quality time with your kids and create lifelong memories.

With so many fun and kid-friendly activities to choose from, there’ll be little time for boredom.

So why not get creative, get active, and have some fun with your kids this winter?

Here are some ideas for things to do with your kids during the winter school holidays:

Trampoline parks

Get your kids bouncing with excitement at a trampoline park.

With trampolines, foam pits, and dodgeball courts, Bounce Inc. is the perfect place for kids to get some exercise and have fun while staying warm and dry.

Bounce Inc. offers a three to five-day holiday program. The program runs three to five hours a day and helps the kids develop multiple skills.

The “learn to fly” program will start on 1 July and end on 4 July. It will be available at Cornubia Mall in Durban, Fourways Mall in Johannesburg, Mall of Africa and Menlyn Maine in Pretoria.

Ninja Warrior or Total Ninja

If your kids love obstacle courses, take them to Ninja Warrior in Bryanston, Johannesburg.

This indoor facility offers a range of obstacles, including climbing walls, rope courses, and balancing beams.

Your kids will love the challenge and excitement of becoming a ninja warrior. The ninja warrior course has over 35 obstacles waiting to challenge you.

Additionally, Total Ninja is a monitored activity and fitness venue inspired by the TV series Ninja Warrior.

The ninja park is an inflatable setting that offers climbing, jumping, bouncing and swinging obstacle courses.

Total Ninja has locations in three of the country’s big cities namely, Cape Town, Pretoria and Johannesburg.

Art classes

Keep your kids creative and engaged with art classes at one of the many studios around the country.

From painting to pottery, art classes are a great way to encourage self-expression and creativity while staying indoors.

You can visit the Lillian Gray Art School in Fairland, Joburg. This art school offers a wide range of artistic events like paint nights, workshops, and art breakaway weekends to wholesome destinations.

It caters to all ages so you can drag along the whole family for a relaxed day of freeing your imagination.

Indoor play centers

Indoor play centres like PlayDate Superpark in Johannesburg and Cape Town, Play Town in Centurion, and the Fun Room in Pretoria, offer a range of activities, including trampolines, climbing walls, and play structures.

These centres are perfect for kids of all ages and offer a fun and safe environment for them to play and explore.

Visit a local science centre or museum

The Science Centre in Cape Town offers interactive exhibits and experiments that kids love.

The Museum of Science and Technology in Johannesburg has a range of exhibits on science and technology.

The Natal Museum in Pietermaritzburg has a collection of exhibits on natural history and science.

Sci Bono in Johannesburg is also a great option to visit. The discovery centre is located in Johannesburg and is open 7 days a week including public holidays.

It is affiliated with the Gauteng Department of Education to support maths, science and technology education and to help build South Africa’s science, engineering and technology capacity.

Sci Bono currently has an energy holiday programme ending on 7 July. It caters to kids from ages 6 and older and has different fun educational and super affordable activities.

Splash: Ice rinks, indoor pool or waterpark

The Aqua Park in Johannesburg has a range of water slides and a wave pool.

The Waterfront Aquatic Centre in Cape Town has an indoor pool and water play area.

The Durban Ice Rink and Pool has an indoor pool and ice rink.

Bowling or laser tag

The Bowling Alley in Johannesburg has bumper lanes and lightweight balls for kids.

The Laser Tag Arena in Cape Town has a range of laser tag games and activities.

The Tenpin Bowling Lane in Durban has glow-in-the-dark bowling and arcade games.

Visit a local animal shelter or petting zoo

The SPCA in Johannesburg has a petting zoo and animal shelter tours.

The Cape of Good Hope SPCA in Cape Town has a petting zoo and animal shelter tours.

The uMngeni Bird Park in Pietermaritzburg has a range of birds and animals to see and interact with.