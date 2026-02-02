Here’s why alleged dodgy Gauteng officials are back in government

Three officials suspended for financial irregularities have been redeployed.

The Gauteng Provincial Government has reassigned three senior officials who were previously on precautionary suspension to different positions within the provincial administration, in accordance with labour and public service regulations.

The officials affected by the precautionary transfers include Lesiba Arnold Malotana, the suspended head of the Department for Health, Nontsikelelo Sisulu, the suspended head of the Department for Community Safety, and Mduduzi Malope, the suspended chief financial officer for Community Safety.

All three will continue in their new temporary positions while disciplinary proceedings against them are ongoing.

“In compliance with this regulation and to avoid the untenable situation of senior managers drawing salaries without contributing to service delivery, a practice this government firmly frowns upon, we are implementing precautionary transfers,” the Gauteng government stated.

Health department head moved after R122m scandal

Malotana, whose suspension was announced by Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi in October 2025, will be deployed to a temporary senior management position in the Department of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs (Cogta).

His suspension followed revelations from the Special Investigating Unit relating to the misallocation and siphoning of funds involving the Gauteng Health Department and Tembisa Hospital.

ALSO READ: Lesufi suspends Gauteng health HOD, calls made to place department under administration

The investigation uncovered over R122 million linked to corrupt payments and irregularities.

At least 207 service providers were identified as having traded with Tembisa Hospital, with 108 matters referred to the provincial health department for administrative and disciplinary action.

The portfolio committee on public service welcomed the initial suspension at the time, with chairperson Jan de Villiers describing the allegations as “a grave betrayal of public trust, especially when the funds in question are meant for essential healthcare services and vulnerable communities”.

He added that “the suspension is a necessary first step but not an endpoint. It signals the gravity with which government must treat corruption and maladministration in our health sector.”

Community safety executives reassigned after forensic audit

Sisulu and Malope were suspended in August 2025 after a forensic investigation by the Gauteng Provincial Forensic Audit Unit within the office of the premier uncovered financial irregularities in the community safety department.

ALSO READ: Lesufi suspends two community safety officials amid financial irregularities probe

Sisulu will now be deployed to the office of the premier to assist with service delivery priorities, while Malope will be assigned to the Department of Environment to help with financial administration processes.

“The provincial government is committed to restoring public trust by upholding the highest standards of integrity. We maintain a zero-tolerance stance against corruption and misconduct,” Lesufi said at the time of their suspension.

“Through proactive and corrective measures, we will strengthen governance, ensure the ethical and responsible use of public funds, and safeguard the interests of Gauteng residents.”

According to Lesufi’s office, the suspensions were implemented as a precautionary measure to ensure fair and unbiased investigations could proceed.

Transfers comply with 60-day public service guideline

The government explained that the precautionary transfers are in line with established labour and public service guidelines, particularly the 60-day guidance established through the Senior Management Service Handbook and the Public Service Regulations.

According to these guidelines, if an employee is suspended as a precaution, they must be allowed back to work after 60 days unless formal disciplinary action has already begun against them during that period.

“It is important to note that precautionary suspension is an administrative measure, not a punishment,” the government stated.

“Transferring officials to different roles minimises the risk of interference with ongoing investigations while their disciplinary processes continue independently.”

Furthermore, the government emphasised that the aim is to avoid open-ended paid suspensions and to guarantee timely resolutions.

It also reiterated “its commitment to clean governance and accountability. We urge all stakeholders to allow due process to unfold without any speculation and to endorse measures that are both lawful and beneficial to effective governance”.

READ NEXT: Lesufi’s administration accuses DA of being ‘architect of political instability’