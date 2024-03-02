‘Electioneering for two seats’, says Presidency after Holomisa slams ‘sleazy enabler’ Ramaphosa

Holomisa criticised Ramaphosa for his refusal to disclose his ministers' performance assessment report.

Geneal Bantu Holomisa has urged the public not to put its trust on Cyril Ramaphosa and his ANC in the upcoming general elections.

United Democratic Movement (UDM) leader Bantu Holomisa has slammed President Cyril Ramaphosa, criticising him for refusing to publicise the performance report of his ministers.

Holomisa made the statement while delivering keynote address at the UDM‘s election manifesto on Saturday.

Last year, the Presidency announced that the performance assessments report of ministers will not be disclosed to the public to avoid the information being used against Ramaphosa’s Cabinet members.

Ramaphosa had two to three rounds of engagements with his ministers between April and July 2023 in a review of their performances.

The Presidency rejected the Promotion of Access to Information Act (PAIA) application filed by the Democratic Alliance (DA) to make the report public.

Ramaphosa a hero?

On Saturday, Holomisa reminded his supporters about this urging them not to put their trust on Ramaphosa in the upcoming elections.

“If president Ramaphosa declined to release the performance report of his cabinet citing that he is scared his report will embarrass his Cabinet and party, yes they will and if you had no other reason to refuse to vote for the ANC again, this will convince you,” the UDM leader said.

Holomisa added: “The president even stated that he was willing to fall on his sword rather than to reveal the names of those who abuse public funds. Does that make him a hero or just another sleazy enabler of all the thieves in his party?”

He continued to say that culprits who have looted state resources hide behind struggle credentials and were rewarded by the ANC with protection against investigations.

Zondo report catching dust

Holomisa further said Judge Raymond Zondo’s State Capture report was gathering dust in Parliament.

“The reason is simple and unsurprising; the ANC is fingered in the report. How can those the report has identified as involved in corruption, be trusted to find solutions?” the UDM leader asked.

The UDM leader added that the “real state capturers” were those who run the ANC today.

Approached to respond to Holomisa’s statement, Ramaphosa’s spokesperson, Vincent Magwenya, simply said: “He is just electioneering for his mere two seats in Parliament.”

